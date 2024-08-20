Palliative Care Queensland Unveils New Campaign Via Cocogun & Rowdy

Palliative Care Queensland (PCQ)’s new campaign via Cocogun and Rowdy centres around a stop-motion animation short film called “The Cassette,” directed by Catherine Prowse from Rowdy. It engages with death to encourage people to have more open conversations about the topic.
The story follows a man who is visited by Death. Surprised that his time is almost up, the protagonist doesn’t meekly bow out but decides that he wants to go out on his own terms, with one last spin of his favourite song, the Pixies’ classic Here Comes Your Man. How the scenario plays out, and how his wife and daughter react, is a bittersweet story of mixed emotions that’s equally surprising, heartbreaking, and uplifting.
“Death happens to us all, but our experiences and beliefs around this universal moment are unique. However, whatever those individual perspectives, preparing for death makes it easier for everyone. At PCQ, we passionately believe that empathetic palliative care starts with those living with a life-limiting diagnosis, reflecting on how they want their final chapter to play out – how they would like to be treated, where and who they spend their time with,” said PCQ CEO Louise O’Neill.
“The aim of this campaign is to encourage people to have conversations before the final chapter arrives so their wishes are clearly communicated and considered. Preparing for death ensures we are afforded expert, sensitive care, and die with the utmost dignity. It also makes it easier on loved ones. We are grateful for the ongoing support from Queensland Health,” added O’Neill.
“Palliative care is a human right for every age and every stage. Navigating this uncertain and difficult time can be overwhelming, but the right resources, information, and support can be a huge help. And being prepared for death rather than scared of it, can make the journey calmer, less stressful, and more comfortable for people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones,” said PCQ board president Anthony Herbert.
“We needed to approach the topic with the utmost sensitivity and respect while challenging people’s reticence to talk about the inevitable. Stop-motion animation was a deliberate strategic and creative choice to ensure we captured a story that was relatable, heartwarming, and provocative without being insensitive or too confronting. We believe the story we’ve told and the way we’ve told it, lands the message in a unique and memorable way that will have an important impact on the way we think about death as a society,” said Cocogun co-founder and MD Chiquita King.
“It was a wonderful experience directing a film about such an important subject that touches everyone at some point during their lives. My approach was to heighten the emotion and add that human touch by creating a tactile, hand-crafted feel across every element of puppet, prop, and set design. I’m really proud of the minute attention to detail all the crew brought to the project, and I hope it adds an extra layer of depth to a beautiful story we’re telling”.
