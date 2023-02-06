Ozzy! Paul Stanley! Billy Idol! Joan Jett! Workday Unleashes Cavalcade Of Rockers For Super Bowl

Considering it’s an ad, Workday’s Super Bowl effort would make a bloody fantastic concert!

The workday/HR platform’s spot boasts a legendary line-up including Paul Stanley (in full KISS regalia), Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and blues legend, Gary Clark Jr. John.

The work of creative agency Ogilvy California and veteran ad director Jim Jenkins, the spot pokes fun at corporate bores hijacking the term “rockstars”.

It’s good, wholesome fun although B&T wonders if it could’ve been a bit funnier given the talent and, perhaps, the Boomer acts might be a turnoff for younger viewers/customers?

Still, Ozzy Osbourne (“Hi, I’m Oswald”) working in the accounts department is definitely the ad’s highlight. Check it out below:

Commenting on the work, Workday CMO Pete Schlampp, said: “This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth.”

“With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences,” Schlampp said.