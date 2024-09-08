OzTAM Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

OzTAM has unveiled a refreshed brand identity for the organisation and its Total TV audience measurement solution, Virtual Australia (VOZ).

The new branding includes an evolution of the OzTAM logo and imagery, along with updates to key products, resources, and assets across the VOZ website, as OzTAM readies for the launch of VOZ as trading currency on 29 December 2024.

“OzTAM’s continuous evolution reflects the changing needs of audiences and advertisers in the modern media landscape. This brand and identity refresh marks the strong momentum across the organisation, particularly our investment into leading technology and the much-anticipated launch of VOZ as currency,” said OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan.

As well as VOZ becoming the primary measurement currency, OzTAM is also preparing to launch VOZ Streaming, Australia’s first solution for enhanced, multi-broadcaster programmatic BVOD trading. OzTAM is also exploring further big data opportunities that will continue to enhance the connection between content, audiences, and advertisers.

The new branding, fresh imagery, and colour palette, as well as VOZ’s updated website functionality and resource enhancements, are rolling out across VOZ.

“The wealth of additional resources that are now available on our website will ensure the industry is armed with all the information they need for a seamless transition to VOZ as currency on 29 December. It’s an exciting time for OzTAM, and our laser focus on industry consultation, collaboration, and continuous innovation ensures that we will continue to deliver Australia’s best independently audited audience measurement solution for the industry”.

The refreshed brand identity is now rolling out across OzTAM and VOZ assets.