OzTAM Enables Advertiser First-Party Data Matching In VOZ Streaming With Snowflake Data Clean Rooms

Snowflake has announced OzTAM will leverage Snowflake Data Clean Rooms for its VOZ Streaming data enablement solution.

VOZ Streaming, Australia’s first solution for multi-broadcaster programmatic Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) trading, will make advertising in the BVOD era more personalised than ever before, combining anonymised viewer data from the major commercial networks’ BVOD offerings (7plus, 9Now, 10 play and SBS On Demand) into one common OzTAM dataset within a cross-cloud environment.

Data clean rooms allow organisations to unlock the value of sensitive data by anonymising, processing, and securely storing personally identifiable information (PII) which enables joint data analytics, machine learning, and AI. In Australia, this means helping organisations maintain compliance with the Privacy Act, which aims to protect the data of Australians while providing transparency as to how that data is collected, stored and used. Snowflake’s Data Clean Rooms is a controlled environment that allows multiple companies to securely collaborate on sensitive or regulated data, while preserving the privacy of the enterprise data.

OzTAM selected Snowflake to hash and anonymise the data of users from each participating BVOD provider within the VOZ Streaming data enablement service. From there, advertisers can target precise personas – specific demographics based on age, gender, and viewing behaviours – to more accurately place advertisements in front of viewers regardless of the BVOD channel they are watching, when they are watching it, or the device they are using.

“A data clean room was essential to protect the privacy of viewers, help the networks ensure data security and enable a brand safe, privacy preserving environment for advertisers,” said Karen Halligan, CEO, OzTAM. “Snowflake Data Clean Rooms’ easy integration with our groundbreaking premium data enablement service for BVOD programmatic ad trading is another milestone in the progression of VOZ. Data governance was non-negotiable, and following a thorough tender process, Snowflake demonstrated the best approach”.

More accurate and collaborative advertising model enabled by Snowflake Data Clean Rooms

VOZ Streaming leverages the same programmatic auction model in which advertisers bid on advertising spots through a third party. However, for the first time in Australia, advertisers can now precisely target BVOD viewers across different broadcasters.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms will allow for personal data to be shared across broadcasters and between agencies without sharing names, ages, email addresses, or any other PII. The clean room provider has full control over the environment, while approved partners can get a feed with anonymised data.

“OzTAM’s VOZ Streaming service will help broadcasters and advertisers unlock the full potential of streaming via BVOD, enabling advertisers to engage with the right audience at the exact time they’re viewing,” said Theo Hourmouzis, vice president for Australia and New Zealand, Snowflake. “This complete reimagining of BVOD advertising is made possible through Snowflake Data Clean Rooms as they protect viewer privacy while enabling personalisation on a scale previously thought impossible”.