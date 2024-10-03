Overwhelmed By Workplace Change? 91% Of Australian PR Professionals Seeking More Support Than Ever Before

Public relations and communications professionals in Australia are increasingly overwhelmed by how quickly work is changing, with 91% searching for more guidance and support than ever before – significantly higher than the national average of 63% – according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

The rapid pace of workplace change has left nearly three in four (73%) of comms workers worried about being left behind in their career, compared to the national average of 47%.

PR and comms professionals are the most affected among all industries in feeling overwhelmed by the pace of workplace change, with 71% of PRs unsure how to cope with how quickly their job is changing (national average: 40%).

The biggest workplace challenges Australian workers currently face include struggling to keep up with developing new skills (25%), advocating for personal needs with their managers, such as requesting flexible working arrangements or training (25%), and proving their value amid the rise of AI in the workplace (25%).

LinkedIn data has also revealed a 123% increase in posts mentioning flexible work* over the past two years, which continues to be top of mind as more companies evolve their work from home policies.

Professionals recognise experience alone is no longer enough

Most Australian professionals (58%) acknowledge that experience alone is no longer enough to help them navigate the changing workplace (74% for those in PR/comms). 38% of survey respondents say continuous learning is critical in helping them stay ahead, and 44% say they need guidance on the skills needed to navigate the evolving landscape.

At the same time, just 46% feel they can rely on their manager to help them navigate periods of change in their job, only 46% think their company’s leadership is helping them keep pace with changes, and 35% are unsure what information to trust about career growth, highlighting that today’s workers need more help finding their path forward than ever before.

Searching for solutions to stay ahead

Professionals are turning to LinkedIn for the knowledge and skills to help them adapt to the rapid changes in the workplace. With expert insights, AI-powered coaching, and real-time news, LinkedIn has the tools they need to stay ahead. The use of LinkedIn Learning courses designed to build AI aptitude has spiked 117% over the last year among non-technical professionals.

“With constant changes in the workplace, such as how to use AI tools and adapting to hybrid work models, it’s no surprise that many professionals feel overwhelmed and worried about being left behind. It will be important for workers to stay informed, upskill and continuously learn. Taking these small steps will help workers build the confidence needed to thrive in this evolving environment. Try to embrace change with an open mind, be adaptable and take charge of your career development,” said LinkedIn career expert Cayla Dengate.

LinkedIn Career Expert tips for adapting to change and staying ahead:

Stay on top of change: Topics like AI and hybrid work are changing constantly. By staying up-to-date with the latest news and insights from trusted experts, such as LinkedIn Top Voices, you can better understand how these developments impact your daily work and what they might look like in the future. Staying current can prevent overwhelm and help you feel in control.

Adopt a growth mindset: Change is hard and it’s OK to feel nervous, but try to approach the process with an open mind. With a willingness to learn, you can build knowledge in areas that will make navigating change easier. Take AI, for instance. Practicing prompt writing or using AI to take meeting notes will make it easier to use these tools in the future. LinkedIn has unlocked a series of Learning Courses such as Building an Adaptability Mindset in the Age of AI for free until 25th November 2024 and is also offering two complimentary professional certificates on Gen AI until the end of 2025.

Embrace bite-sized learning: Find easier ways to acquire new skills and knowledge so continuous learning feels more manageable. Professionals find short-form video the most helpful and engaging when looking for information (44%) – and it’s rapidly growing on LinkedIn, with video uploads up 34% year-over-year.