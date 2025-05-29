Over 100 Lives Will Be Saved Thanks To Cancer Council Victoria’s Bowel Screening Campaign

A Cancer Council Victoria awareness campaign encouraging Victorians to do the free at-home bowel screening test will help save 115 lives through early diagnosis and treatment, new research shows.

The campaign, launched in September 2023, was developed by Bastion. The agency’s creative director Laurie Cronin wrote the campaign and features in it, sharing his own story about how he found bowel cancer early through screening.

Analysis undertaken by the Centre for Behavioural Research in Cancer at Cancer Council Victoria estimates an additional 25,080 Victorians completed and returned a bowel screening test after seeing the campaign in 2023.

Modelling by the Daffodil Centre has also estimated this increase in participation would result in approximately 1,400 additional colonoscopies to follow up positive tests, resulting in an additional 585 precancerous lesions and 55 bowel cancers detected in Victoria in 2023.

Ultimately, it is estimated that the campaign will help prevent 115 bowel cancer deaths in Victoria over the next 40 years through early detection and removal of precancerous lesions.

Laurie said he was thrilled to hear the impact his story had on other people. “I’m lost for words at how many people have actually gone and done the test—it’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I’m just a regular person and to think that I might be able to help other people—it’s almost unbelievable that I could have that effect.”

The campaign creative focused on moments Laurie has been able to experience thanks to taking the test, such as family holidays, seeing his daughter graduate and his 30th wedding anniversary, and included the tagline ‘Don’t take the risk, take the test’.

Cancer Council Victoria head of media and communications Kelly Dienaar said the results highlighted the vital role public health campaigns played in improving cancer outcomes and demonstrated how raising awareness could lead to earlier detection, prevention and better survival rates.

“We’re so grateful Laurie was willing to share his story to help inspire others. It was amazing to see so many people were moved by his story and decided to take action to prioritise bowel screening,” she said.

“Like Laurie, it’s common for people to receive the kit and put it in a drawer. This campaign was a powerful reminder of the importance of not taking the risk and making time to do the test as soon as you get it.”

“Developing this campaign for Cancer Council Victoria was a very fulfilling experience for our team and having our own creative director Laurie share his own story for the creative made it

even more special,” said Mike Godwin, Bastion’s managing director.

The National Bowel Cancer Screening Program allows people aged 45 to 74 without bowel cancer symptoms to do the free bowel screening test every two years.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (2024) National bowel cancer screening program monitoring report 2024, more than 90 per cent of bowel cancers can be successfully treated if found early, however data shows that only 42.6 per cent of Victorians aged 50-74 years are participating in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (2021-22).

The campaign was developed in partnership with the Victorian Department of Health.

Cancer Council Victoria is looking for bowel screening ambassadors to share their stories. Ambassadors will join other bowel cancer survivors, like Laurie, to help encourage Victorians to complete the free bowel screening test.

