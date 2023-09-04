Outbrain Promotes Yury Glikin To ANZ Commercial Director

Outbrain, a technology platform for the open web, has promoted Yury Glikin to the newly created role of commercial director for Australia and New Zealand.

Glikin joined Outbrain in 2021 as head of sales for ANZ, and under his expanded role will oversee the development and implementation of Outbrain’s commercial and sales strategy along with new business opportunities to accelerate revenue growth across the region. His responsibilities include building new strategic partnerships, maintaining relationships with key clients and stakeholders, and managing the Outbrain ANZ sales team.

In his elevated role, Glikin will focus on building strong agency and brand investment partnerships. This shift involves elevating Outbrain’s tech stack and value proposition with agencies to provide Outbrain’s clients with an unparalleled level of service. This evolution marks a turning point for Outbrain ANZ, where strategic thinking and collaboration takes precedence, guided by Glikin’s leadership.

Of his appointment, Glikin said: “With continued industry changes, Outbrain’s core proposition of connecting advertisers with premium audiences in contextually relevant environments is only going to become more important. Ensuring our team is set up for success to help achieve this is incredibly important, and I’m thrilled to be entrusted with guiding the ANZ team along this journey.”

Glikin will report to Amrita de la Peña, based in Singapore, who was appointed managing director APAC in May.

De la Peña commented: “In just a few years at Outbrain, Yury has achieved fantastic results even amongst an unpredictable economic environment. His authentic style matched with the commitment he has for the team and our partners makes him a great fit for this new, strategic position. I’m excited to see the team scale to new heights under his guidance.”

Glikin has over 20 years of experience building strategic commercial partnerships and leading sales teams. Prior to joining Outbrain, he acted as Australian country manager for Fiverr and held roles at Booking.com, Nine, BizCover and HotelsCombined.com.

The appointment is effective immediately.

