Outbrain Promotes Yury Glikin To ANZ Commercial Director

Outbrain Promotes Yury Glikin To ANZ Commercial Director
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Outbrain, a technology platform for the open web, has promoted Yury Glikin to the newly created role of commercial director for Australia and New Zealand.

    Glikin joined Outbrain in 2021 as head of sales for ANZ, and under his expanded role will oversee the development and implementation of Outbrain’s commercial and sales strategy along with new business opportunities to accelerate revenue growth across the region. His responsibilities include building new strategic partnerships, maintaining relationships with key clients and stakeholders, and managing the Outbrain ANZ sales team.

    In his elevated role, Glikin will focus on building strong agency and brand investment partnerships. This shift involves elevating Outbrain’s tech stack and value proposition with agencies to provide Outbrain’s clients with an unparalleled level of service. This evolution marks a turning point for Outbrain ANZ, where strategic thinking and collaboration takes precedence, guided by Glikin’s leadership.

    Of his appointment, Glikin said: “With continued industry changes, Outbrain’s core proposition of connecting advertisers with premium audiences in contextually relevant environments is only going to become more important. Ensuring our team is set up for success to help achieve this is incredibly important, and I’m thrilled to be entrusted with guiding the ANZ team along this journey.”

    Glikin will report to Amrita de la Peña, based in Singapore, who was appointed managing director APAC in May.

    De la Peña commented: “In just a few years at Outbrain, Yury has achieved fantastic results even amongst an unpredictable economic environment. His authentic style matched with the commitment he has for the team and our partners makes him a great fit for this new, strategic position. I’m excited to see the team scale to new heights under his guidance.”

    Glikin has over 20 years of experience building strategic commercial partnerships and leading sales teams. Prior to joining Outbrain, he acted as Australian country manager for Fiverr and held roles at Booking.com, Nine, BizCover and HotelsCombined.com.

    The appointment is effective immediately.



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1768 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
    • Media

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

    VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
    • Marketing

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
    • Media

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

    Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
    • Media

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

    Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
    • Advertising

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

    Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]