Out Of Home Makes Number One For Driving Brand Awareness

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has released the results of the Day in the Life survey with Out of Home advertising coming number one for driving brand awareness and desirability.

OMA is the industry body that represents companies that display advertising for products and services that you see outside the home, on signs, across various locations.

Out of Home rated highly across all four areas; increasing driving brand awareness by 43 per cent, while online videos came to 26 per cent brand awareness. Out of Home advertising also ranked 23 per cent in driving brand desirability.

The survey was completed November 2022 and asked consumers about the role of all media channels across four areas: awareness, desirability, consideration and prompting trial. The survey was undertaken to test the perception and role of all media channels coming out of Covid and had a sample size of 2,962.

“We are excited by the results, as they confirm what we know to be true about Out of Home”, said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre.