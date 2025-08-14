Media

Our Cow Delivers Australians Closer To The People Behind Their Food Via Paddock Talk

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Our Cow co-founders Dave McGiveron (L) & Bianca Tarrant (R).

Meat delivery brand, Our Cow has launched a new podcast Paddock Talk, to bring Australians closer to the people behind their food. The podcast comes at a time where consumers are faced with rising prices at the checkout. 

Hosted by Our Cow co-founder and beef farmer Bianca Tarrant, Paddock Talk goes beyond the label to share the untold stories of Australia’s farmers, food producers, and those who back Aussie-grown.

From outback properties to rugby league paddocks, the series features raw and real conversations about farming life, food provenance, family resilience and the future of Australian meat.

“At a time when consumers are being asked to trust the label, we wanted to give them something better – the full story,” said Tarrant. “This podcast is about putting faces to the names behind the meat, and reminding Australians why backing our farmers matters more than ever.”

The launch comes as headlines dominate over imported pork, loosened US beef restrictions, and record lamb prices—driving renewed consumer interest in local food systems. Recent government moves to allow more US beef imports have sparked debate over meat traceability, safety, and support for domestic producers.

“People are asking where their meat is really coming from and we want to show them,” said Tarrant. “Every farmer we work with has a story worth hearing. This podcast is how we tell it.”

Paddock Talk is available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

New episodes drop weekly.

Related posts:

  1. ESPN Continues Local Market Push With ‘Boom Rookies’ With Grub
  2. Paradise Outdoor Advertising Supports Red Nose Day For Third Consecutive Year
  3. The Trade Desk Posts 19% Revenue Increase But Slowing Growth Sparks Share Plunge
  4. Sorrell’s S4 Capital Reportedly In Merger Talks

Latest News

Former VICE, Crowd DNA Boss Stephanie Winkler Launches ‘Magic Gold’ APAC Cultural Insight & Strategy Consultancy
MSQ Rules Out Acquisition Of Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital
IVE Group Brings To Life Its Connected Approach To Marketing Through New Campaign
Dentsu To Cut 8% Of ‘International’ Staff After ‘Extremely Challenging Performance’
Register Lost your password?