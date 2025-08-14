Our Cow Delivers Australians Closer To The People Behind Their Food Via Paddock Talk

Meat delivery brand, Our Cow has launched a new podcast Paddock Talk, to bring Australians closer to the people behind their food. The podcast comes at a time where consumers are faced with rising prices at the checkout.

Hosted by Our Cow co-founder and beef farmer Bianca Tarrant, Paddock Talk goes beyond the label to share the untold stories of Australia’s farmers, food producers, and those who back Aussie-grown.

From outback properties to rugby league paddocks, the series features raw and real conversations about farming life, food provenance, family resilience and the future of Australian meat.

“At a time when consumers are being asked to trust the label, we wanted to give them something better – the full story,” said Tarrant. “This podcast is about putting faces to the names behind the meat, and reminding Australians why backing our farmers matters more than ever.”

The launch comes as headlines dominate over imported pork, loosened US beef restrictions, and record lamb prices—driving renewed consumer interest in local food systems. Recent government moves to allow more US beef imports have sparked debate over meat traceability, safety, and support for domestic producers.

“People are asking where their meat is really coming from and we want to show them,” said Tarrant. “Every farmer we work with has a story worth hearing. This podcast is how we tell it.”

Paddock Talk is available now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

New episodes drop weekly.