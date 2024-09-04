Advertising

Orange Line Wins Digital Media & Analytics Account For Fantastic Furniture

Independent digital marketing agency Orange Line has proudly announced its appointment as Fantastic Furniture’s digital media and analytics agency. This partnership marks a significant win for Orange Line as the agency expands its retail client base.

Aishling Farrell, General Manager, Orange Line, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Fantastic Furniture to elevate the brand’s digital marketing strategy. By leveraging our deep expertise and strategic insight, we aim to enhance their online presence and drive meaningful engagement that translates into increased sales and brand loyalty.”

“We chose Orange Line because of their proven track record and strategic insight in the digital space. Their ability to understand our brand’s unique needs and translate them into actionable strategies is exactly what we were looking for. We’re excited to partner with Orange Line and together push the boundaries of our brand’s digital presence and drive meaningful growth that will set us apart in the competitive retail market,” said Fantastic Furniture’s acting chief marketing Officer, Mark Perrett.

Since commencing work, the agency has already delivered growth, leading to an expanded remit that now includes Fantastic Furniture’s SEO.

The new win adds to Orange Line’s growing portfolio of clients, including recent partnerships with Employsure and Fast Cover. The agency also continues strengthening its global presence, recently adding U.S. ski destination Jackson Hole to its client roster.

“Our success is built on a solid commercial focus, delivering fast-paced results, and a deep commitment to client revenue growth,” Orange Line co-founder David Klein added. “We look forward to working closely with all our new clients to achieve outstanding results together”.

