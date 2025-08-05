MarketingNewsletter

Orange Line Makes Suite Of Appointments, Including David Castle As Head Of Organic

L-R back-to-front: David Klein (Co-Founder), David Castle (Head of Organic), David Einstein (Co-Founder), Jack Reid (SEO Director), Maja Drottman (Paid Media Executive), Sofia Ignatio (Outreach Coordinator), Luka Russell (Junior Content Writer) and Federico Taboadela (Paid Media Director).

Indie digital marketing agency Orange Line has expanded its leadership and delivery capabilities with a series of new hires, headlined by the appointment of David Castle as head of organic.

Castle brings more than a decade of experience in SEO strategy, product innovation and AI-led search to the agency. His remit is to lead the agency’s Organic department across SEO, communications, and outreach, helping clients stay ahead in an evolving search landscape, driven by automation and generative AI.

“David’s appointment reflects our investment in deep expertise and cross-functional collaboration,” said David Klein, co-founder at Orange Line. “As the digital landscape continues to shift, we’re focused on building the kind of team that can help clients adapt fast, drive efficiencies with AI and grow faster.”

“There’s a huge opportunity to push the boundaries of what organic can deliver in a rapidly changing environment, and I’m excited to help our clients lead that shift,” added Castle.

The agency has also welcomed several new starters across its Organic team, including Jack Reid as SEO director, Sofia Ignatio as outreach coordinator, and Luka Russell as junior content writer.

On the Paid Media side, Federico Taboadela has joined as paid media director, alongside Maja Drottman as paid media executive, as the agency continues to scale its full-funnel performance ffering across Australia and the US.

Klein concluded: “We’re building a team that brings both specialist depth and a shared mindset around innovation and performance. These hires support our ambition to lead the market in how organic and paid work together – not in silos – to create smarter, faster paths to growth for our clients.”

The new appointments are effective immediately.

