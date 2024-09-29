Orange Line Flies Off With Skyscanner SEO Account Across APAC

Independent digital marketing agency, Orange Line has announced a partnership with global travel app, Skyscanner to consolidate the growth of Skyscanner across the APAC region.

Orange Line’s immediate remit is to improve Skyscanner’s SEO in APAC and follows the agency’s previous work with the brand, undertaking a comprehensive technical SEO audit that delivered successful results.

Bruno Rodriguez, head of organic at Orange Line, said: “We’re thrilled to be re-engaged by Skyscanner and to continue our collaboration. This renewed partnership is testament to the expertise of our SEO team and the value we can bring to global brands.

“We’re eager to build on the success of our previous work and drive even greater growth for their platform.”

Orange Line’s partnership with Skyscanner underscores the agency’s unique ability to offer comprehensive international SEO services via its team of experts in Australia, the USA, and Europe, who specialise in providing multi-country and multi-lingual SEO solutions for global businesses.

Work is already underway.