Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton.

Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional Western Australia markets.

“Out of Home advertising is a powerful way to reach our audience – the campaign turns the branded cars into moving ads, ensuring the Optus Living Network is at the forefront of customers’ minds,” O’Neill said.

Sally Waghorn, managing director of Ads on Wheels said the Optus Busselton campaign was an important reminder to clients wanting to target regional and remote areas across Australia.

“It’s great to have a national brand like Optus embrace this new form of out of home advertising which has access to more than 20,000 driver Ambassadors across metropolitan and Regional Australia. Each driver promotes a range of businesses and services on their private vehicles while driving around their local community undergoing their daily activities. Our strict driver safety tech gives brands piece of mind, and our flexibility allowing multiple ad formats is proving popular with agencies and clients,” Waghorn said.