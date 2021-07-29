opr To Become Ogilvy PR Again In Latest Re-Brand
Today opr will re-adopt its previous name, Ogilvy PR, in line with Ogilvy’s global strategy and the recent launch of the Ogilvy Network in Australia & New Zealand.
The Ogilvy Network brings together all of its capabilities — advertising, experience, PR, growth and innovation, and health — under one brand.
Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health said: “We are thrilled to be able to put the Ogilvy name back front and centre of our brand; as we are all so proud of the Ogilvy brand, its rich heritage and everything that it stands for both creatively and as a people first global business.”
“This change is in line with, and a natural step in, our journey as part of the Ogilvy Network here in Australia and New Zealand, as we focus on operating, innovating, and creating at the intersections of all our capabilities to deliver a seamless experience for our clients, and the best career development opportunities for our people,” Brett said
There will be no changes to Ogilvy PR’s four sub-brands; Pulse Communications (brand marketing), Howorth (technology and B2B consultancy), Life Agency (healthcare) and Parker and Partners (public affairs).
The agency is also announcing today an evolution of its business, as it moves more into the consultancy space. All team members will be grouped either as a specialist (focusing on a technical or specialist communication skill), or as a subject matter expert (focused on a specific client or industry), and the agency titles and levels will now reflect this consultancy strategy.
This strategy is designed to support the Ogilvy PR team in building the right skills, expert knowledge and confidence to consult at the uppermost level of a client’s organisation. This shift is supported by an investment in additional individual and tailored training for each member of the agency.
Brett added: “Ogilvy PR’s consultancy strategy leverages our offer as Australia’s only truly integrated earned-first communications agency. Our modern, creative communications approach allows us to consult across our clients’ needs at the highest level: from corporate reputation, issues and crisis, government relations, business communications and brand marketing.”
Please login with linkedin to commentOgilvy PR
Latest News
Outdo The Government’s Vaccine Ads And Have A Jab At B&T’s Good AZ Gold Adland Challenge
Admittedly, B&T's no ad creative, but surely the Bertie Beetle showbag is the secret to getting the nation vaccinated?
The 6am Agency Founder Gillian Fish Takes On Two New Roles
6AM Agency’s CEO Appointed to the Vitafoods Content Advisory Board and the Marketing & Ethics Sub-committee of Consumer Healthcare Products Australia
WeMoney Launches Community Aiming To Help Lift Aussie Financial Wellness
WeMoney is now not only the place to learn how to budget but a place to improve your financial literacy, with a raft of well-known fin-influencers now making content on the WeMoney platform to teach, share tips, tricks as well as find bargains.
“We’re In Big-Bang Readiness”: Flight Centre To Ramp Up Media Buying Activity
Flight Centre Travel Group is anticipating some of its biggest years of growth as Australia’s vaccination rollout gains momentum, travel restrictions ease and international borders start re-opening. With travel industry leaders forecasting unprecedented demand for both domestic and international travel as the world moves into a phase of post-COVID management, Flight Centre Australia general manager […]
Sportsbet Promotes Responsible Gambling With “Take A Sec Before You Bet”
A Sportsbet ad promoting safe gambling was certainly a rough outsider paying around $67.
Alan Jones May Have Gone Too Far: Daily Telegraph Severs Relationship
Gotta hand it to Alan, he's been banned or sacked from every media outlet in the country & is still impeccably tailored.
B&T’s Tokyo Olympics Wrap: Fashion, TikToks & Racism
There's medals for real sporting success, while B&T's Olympic wrap awards the blunders, the foot in mouths & the idiots.
REVEALED: Independent Vaccine Ads Outperform Government Work
Arguably, you need look no further than those utter morons last Saturday to realise Australia's tepid ad vax response.
Acast Announces New Podcast ‘The Elements’
From the audio producer of The Teacher’s Pet comes The Elements, a new Acast Creator Network podcast hosted by Thredbo survivor Stuart Diver. The Elements is a podcast that journeys into the heart of surviving a natural disaster and will be hosted and distributed by the creator-first podcast company Acast as part of the Acast Creator […]
“Disturbing, Irresponsible & Harmful!” Calls For Rebel Wilson’s Afterpay Ad To Be Banned
Calls for Rebel's Afterpay ad to be banned. And throw in the diabolical 'Cats' & 'Pitch Perfect 3' while you're at it.
UnLtd Challenges The Industry To “Step Up Your Mood” In Stepathon Challenge
UnLtd unveils industry stepathon challenge. Admittedly, industry piggyback & leapfrog challenge a no-go at the moment.
Basketballer Labels His Own Nike Signature Shoes As “Trash”
NBA star Kyrie Irving has clearly been reading from the Shane Warne School of how to totally embarrass a major sponsor.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Seven’s News The Gold Medal Performer, As The Olympic Network Leaves Rivals In Its Wake
If you could somehow combine the Olympics, an amateur cookery contest & Lego assembly, would you have the ideal TV show?
Banks Can Fast-Track Digitisation Using Data After Earning Customer’s Trust: Salesforce And Bain & Company Study
Need to be the cleverest person at the next inter-company Zoom meeting? Astound colleagues by stealing freely from here.
Refinery29 Australia Launches With Getty Images Partnership
Refinery29 Australia unveils Getty Images partnership. Sadly, no ceremonial sword, horses or any ribbon cutting either.
Facebook Outlines Its Plans To Create A “Metaverse”
Facebook outlines plans to create a "Metaverse". Apparently, Mark's currently on Tatooine looking for Obi-Wan.
Wai Kwok Promoted To CEO Of Enero’s Orchard, As Andrew Antoniou Departs
Wai Kwok named CEO Of Enero's Orchard and, by all reports, everyone is way cool with the idea.
Herd MSL Announces Foxtel Account Win
Comms agency Herd MSL announces Foxtel win. Forgoes office party poppers on account of the new $1300 Dyson cordless vac.
DoubleVerify Launches Enhancements To Brand Safety And Suitability Solution
DoubleVerify has today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option, extending Brand Suitability Tiers on YouTube, and more. Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, […]
Foxtel Takes The #1 Spot In The Zavy Social Scoreboard
There's only three scoreboards you need: Zavy's, the Olympic medal tally & the periodic table if you're a bit nerdish.
SCA Appoints Maryanne O’Sullivan To Head Of Agency Sales
Maryanne O'Sullivan not only head of SCA sales, but also shares the same name as B&T's favourite Gillgan's islander.
Aimee Buchanan Lands GroupM CEO Job
Aimee Buchanan quits OMD to take up GroupM CEO role. Leaving gift ideas include mounted moose head & ALDI traffic cones.
Dairy Australia Launches Latest “Buy. Support. Enjoy Aussie Dairy” Via Elmwood
You only see the Brandy Alexanders & Grasshoppers at B&T's cocktail hour to know of our support for the dairy industry.
Retired Marketing Man Andrew Piccoli Speaks About His Children’s Book ‘Dexter The Dahu’
Andrew Piccoli spent his career overseeing some of Australia’s most memorable ad campaigns. Now, he has turned his attention to a particular area of passion: children’s literature. Now retired, Piccoli spent the COVID-19 lockdown writing the story of Dexter the Dahu for children aged between five and nine. He has donated a copy of the charming […]
A Clearer Lens: Restoring Trust In Out-Of-Home Measurement
Lost trust in politicians, religious leaders, almond milk claims & outdoor measurement? Renew the faith in outdoor here.
Volkswagen Launches “The Power Of Vrrr Pha” Via Ogilvy
Absolutely nothing says "I couldn't quite afford an Audi" quite like a 20-something male in a Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Mars Appoints IRI As Data And Analytics Partners In Australia
Mars heaps you work, rest and play. As do a couple of Quaaludes followed by half a bottle of Bombay Sapphire.
Brent Liebenberg Joins Khemistry As Executive Creative Director
Brent Liebenberg has joined Khemistry. And, in the process, given B&T's spell checker heart failure.
Pinterest Introduces New Ways For Creators To Earn
Got a little side hustle going on? This Pinterest initiative could help. Unless it involves stripping at hen's nights.
Visual Domain Brings ‘Support Local’ To Life In Campaign Featuring 22 Aussie Businesses
Australia’s largest video production company, Visual Domain, was engaged by online luxury handbag business, She Lion, to bring to life an ambitious project to support local, showcasing the resilience of small business owners during trying times.