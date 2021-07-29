opr To Become Ogilvy PR Again In Latest Re-Brand

Today opr will re-adopt its previous name, Ogilvy PR, in line with Ogilvy’s global strategy and the recent launch of the Ogilvy Network in Australia & New Zealand.

The Ogilvy Network brings together all of its capabilities — advertising, experience, PR, growth and innovation, and health — under one brand.

Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health said: “We are thrilled to be able to put the Ogilvy name back front and centre of our brand; as we are all so proud of the Ogilvy brand, its rich heritage and everything that it stands for both creatively and as a people first global business.”

“This change is in line with, and a natural step in, our journey as part of the Ogilvy Network here in Australia and New Zealand, as we focus on operating, innovating, and creating at the intersections of all our capabilities to deliver a seamless experience for our clients, and the best career development opportunities for our people,” Brett said

There will be no changes to Ogilvy PR’s four sub-brands; Pulse Communications (brand marketing), Howorth (technology and B2B consultancy), Life Agency (healthcare) and Parker and Partners (public affairs).

The agency is also announcing today an evolution of its business, as it moves more into the consultancy space. All team members will be grouped either as a specialist (focusing on a technical or specialist communication skill), or as a subject matter expert (focused on a specific client or industry), and the agency titles and levels will now reflect this consultancy strategy.

This strategy is designed to support the Ogilvy PR team in building the right skills, expert knowledge and confidence to consult at the uppermost level of a client’s organisation. This shift is supported by an investment in additional individual and tailored training for each member of the agency.

Brett added: “Ogilvy PR’s consultancy strategy leverages our offer as Australia’s only truly integrated earned-first communications agency. Our modern, creative communications approach allows us to consult across our clients’ needs at the highest level: from corporate reputation, issues and crisis, government relations, business communications and brand marketing.”