OpenAI Releases GPT-4.5 Model Promising More “Human-Like” Interactions, “Stronger Aesthetic Intuition & Creativity”

OpenAI has released a new version of the model that powers its ChatGPT program, GPT-4.5 to its Pro users and development community.

The business has said that it’s the “best model for chat yet” and by scaling “unsupervised learning” is better at recognising patterns, drawing connections and “generating creative insights without reasoning”.

“Early testing shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater “EQ” make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. We also expect it to hallucinate less,” added the company.

The new model was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers. OpenAI said that it also has a “better understanding of what humans mean and interprets subtle cues or implicit expectations with greater nuance” as well as a “stronger aesthetic intuition”. In short, the company said it “excels” at helping with writing and design.

For instance, it offered the following example of it being able to identify what a person means, even if they don’t explicitly say it.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said it would begin rolling out GPT-4.5 to ChatGPT Plus and Team users next week, and then to Enterprise and Edu users the following week.

CEO Sam Altman called it “a giant, expensive model,” saying the company ran out of GPU capacity to roll out to user tiers at the same time.

“We will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week … this isn’t how we want to operate, but it’s hard to perfectly predict growth surges that lead to GPU shortages,” he said in a post on X.

GPT-4.5 currently supports text and image uploads and can also work on writing and coding projects, but does not currently support other advanced features such as voice and video.