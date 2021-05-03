oOh!media’s Dani O’Meara Promoted To NSW Sales Director – Independent Agencies
oOh!media has announced the appointment of Dani O’Meara to the newly created role of NSW sales director – independent agencies, as the company continues to drive growth in this important sector.
Promoted from oOh! group sales leader, O’Meara will provide strategic leadership to the company’s independent agency sales function, working with around 170 agencies.
Tim Elder, oOh!’s national head of sales, said that with several years’ sales management experience, a diversified media skill set beyond out of home and a wealth of experience in lead generation, O’Meara had all the right attributes to build what is fast becoming one of the company’s key customer segments.
“This role was introduced to create more senior support across the independent agency space, and I am delighted to see Dani taking the reins in this area of the business,” he said.
“The calibre of applicants was extremely strong, but through the process it became very clear the talent we have at oOh! is best-placed to allow us to realise our ambitions for this role.”
O’Meara’s appointment is effective immediately.
