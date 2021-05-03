oOh!media’s Dani O’Meara Promoted To NSW Sales Director – Independent Agencies

oOh!media’s Dani O’Meara Promoted To NSW Sales Director – Independent Agencies
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



oOh!media has announced the appointment of Dani O’Meara to the newly created role of NSW sales director – independent agencies, as the company continues to drive growth in this important sector.

Promoted from oOh! group sales leader, O’Meara will provide strategic leadership to the company’s independent agency sales function, working with around 170 agencies.

Tim Elder, oOh!’s national head of sales, said that with several years’ sales management experience, a diversified media skill set beyond out of home and a wealth of experience in lead generation, O’Meara had all the right attributes to build what is fast becoming one of the company’s key customer segments.

“This role was introduced to create more senior support across the independent agency space, and I am delighted to see Dani taking the reins in this area of the business,” he said.

“The calibre of applicants was extremely strong, but through the process it became very clear the talent we have at oOh! is best-placed to allow us to realise our ambitions for this role.”

O’Meara’s appointment is effective immediately.

Please login with linkedin to comment

oOh!Media

Latest News

SMI Data: March Bookings Up 2.1%, With May/June Expected To Exceed 20%
  • Media

SMI Data: March Bookings Up 2.1%, With May/June Expected To Exceed 20%

Australia’s media Agency market has shifted strongly into recovery mode in March with total bookings up 2.1 per cent while early bookings for April and May show growth of more than 20 per cent from last year’s COVID- affected months. The March result came after a large $116 million surge in late digital bookings was […]

How To Create A Culture That Embraces Change
  • Opinion

How To Create A Culture That Embraces Change

Campbell Macpherson (main photo) is a sought-after speaker and international business adviser on leadership, strategy and change who splits his time between Australia and the UK. His latest book, The Power to Change (Kogan Page 2020) has been shortlisted for the 2021 Business Book Awards. In this guest spot, Macpherson provides expert tips on tackling […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Spotify Shares Equal Music Program To Support Women In Music
  • Marketing
  • Media

Spotify Shares Equal Music Program To Support Women In Music

Last month Spotify unveiled its EQUAL hub in celebration of International Women’s Day. On the heels of this launch, Spotify will now extend its global commitment to fostering equity for women in music with its new EQUAL Music Program. The global initiative is uniquely designed to foster gender equity in music by adapting and extending […]

Special Group Wins ANZ’s Creative From TBWA\Melbourne
  • Advertising

Special Group Wins ANZ’s Creative From TBWA\Melbourne

B&T’s Agency Of The Year, Special Group, has continued its impressive run of wins snaring the ANZ Bank’s creative away from incumbent TBWA\Melbourne. The Melbourne-based bank began reviewing the account back in mid-2020 during the height of COVID. Special Group is yet to officially confirm the win, while ANZ declined B&T’s offer to comment. The […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
How DMPs And DSPs Are Integrating Data
  • Technology

How DMPs And DSPs Are Integrating Data

To be honest, B&T could fill a whole newsletter with articles about data. Although we'd never make anyone suffer that.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
NOVA Launches New Podcast To Flip The Script On Climate Change
  • Media

NOVA Launches New Podcast To Flip The Script On Climate Change

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity and the focus is often on the dire consequences of what isn’t being done…until now. NOVA Entertainment today announced the launch of a new podcast A Positive Climate, focused on what is being done and showcasing the cutting-edge technologies that will help humans tackle climate […]

New Research From The Benchmark Series Shows Effectiveness Of Advertising In Premium Digital Media
  • Advertising

New Research From The Benchmark Series Shows Effectiveness Of Advertising In Premium Digital Media

The Benchmark Series, the largest cross-media advertising effectiveness study ever conducted in Australia, finds advertising in premium digital media creates superior recall and brand uplift. Advertising in premium digital channels is more effective than run of the internet* and Facebook. These findings come from The Benchmark Series, the largest cross-media advertising effectiveness study ever conducted […]

The SportsGrad Podcast Welcomes Deakin University To The Team
  • Media

The SportsGrad Podcast Welcomes Deakin University To The Team

The SportsGrad Podcast, iTunes Australia’s ‘#1 Careers podcast’, announced today that Deakin University, one of the world’s top ten universities for sport-related subjects, has become its ocial education partner.

Drive Launches New Brand And Website
  • Marketing

Drive Launches New Brand And Website

Apparently COVID's sent used car prices soaring. Even more so than everything else that's bloody soaring at the moment.