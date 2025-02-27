oOh!media Wins Street Furniture Contract For City Of Parramatta

oOh!media has won the street furniture account for the City of Parramatta in Sydney’s west following a competitive tender.

As part of the renewed long-term agreement, oOh! will continue to manage the installation, cleaning, maintenance and advertising services for Parramatta’s hundreds of bus shelters. In addition, oOh! will invest in a significant digital screen upgrade program, enhance existing bus shelters and introduce new advertising opportunities for brands to connect with audiences at scale.

Parramatta has a thriving economy at $32.3 billion, and a population that is predicted to increase to 450,000 by 2050.

Located 24 kilometres west of Sydney’s CBD, the city and surrounds have become a business, residential and cultural hub, attracting more than $10 billion in public and private investment since 2018. In addition to a number of major Australian organisations relocating to the city, it is also home to Powerhouse Parramatta, the largest cultural infrastructure project in New South Wales since the Sydney Opera House, which is expected to draw two million visitors annually when finished this year.

Under the new agreement, oOh! will refurbish more than 200 bus shelters and install new greenfield sites featuring double-sided digital panels. In addition, freestanding digital screens will be added to major pedestrian thoroughfares throughout the CBD, further increasing the network’s reach and impact. Council will also have the ability to deliver important community messaging across oOh!’s enhanced digital assets, providing additional public benefit.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer at oOh!media, said: “Parramatta is one of the fastest developing business and cultural centres in Australia, and we’re delighted to continue our partnership with the City of Parramatta to deliver best-in-class Out of Home infrastructure.

“Our significant investment in digital upgrades and new free standing digital assets in key CBD locations in the heart of western Sydney will provide unrivalled opportunities for advertisers to connect with its rapidly growing and increasingly affluent population at scale, making public spaces better to commuters and visitors and brands unmissable.”

This latest major contract win for oOh! follows the reappointment by Victoria’s Department of Transport and Planning for Australia’s largest single street furniture contract that stretches across metropolitan Melbourne, the newly launched Sydney Metro, and the Woollahra, Waverley and Northern Beaches Councils, last year.