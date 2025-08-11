oOh!Media Taps SBS boss James Taylor To Succeed Cathy O’Connor

oOh!media has appointed SBS boss James Taylor as managing director and chief executive officer to succeed Cathy O’Connor.

Taylor is currently the managing director of Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia’s multicultural and multilingual public broadcaster. He is an influential senior media executive who brings significant and diverse industry experience from over 25 years working in Australian media. He is expected to join oOh! in late 2025 or early 2026.

His appointment follows the company’s announcement on in April that managing director and CEO, Cathy O’Connor, advised of her intention to step down after more than four years leading the company.

Prior to his appointment as managing director in 2018, Taylor served as SBS’s chief financial officer for more than five years, with responsibility for finance, strategy, corporate services, legal, and people and culture.

Taylor has previously held senior leadership roles at Deloitte, British Telecom and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, with a strong focus on corporate strategy, operational efficiency and organisational transformation.

Since taking the helm at SBS, he has led the growth of the broadcaster’s digital and technology platforms – notably SBS On Demand, delivering strong advertising revenue growth, and increased total audience consumption. He has deep industry relationships across the media and advertising industries.

His appointment comes after a comprehensive search process conducted by the Board of oOh! with a leading global executive search firm. The Board firmly believes that Taylor is the right person to lead oOh! through its next multi-year phase of strategy execution and growth given his strong track record of execution demonstrated throughout his career.

Chair of oOh!, Tony Faure, said: “We are delighted to welcome James Taylor as our incoming managing director and CEO. James is a proven leader in the media industry with a strong track record of delivery and execution, and we are excited about the growth oriented vision and energy he brings to the company.”

Taylor said he looked forward to taking on the role: “I’m thrilled to be joining oOh! at such an exciting time for the business and the Out of Home sector, the fastest growing sector in the Australian media landscape. I look forward to bringing my experience working in diverse media organisations to oOh!, as well as working collaboratively with the Board and management team to supercharge the delivery of our strategy for the benefit of our customers, people and shareholders.”

He will commence as managing director and CEO by early 2026 and O’Connor will remain with the company until January 2026 to ensure an orderly transition and will cease employment with the company at that time.

On his time at SBS, Taylor said: “It’s been a privilege to lead SBS and work alongside such a talented and committed team. I’m incredibly proud that today we’re reaching the biggest audiences in our history, producing more original local content than ever, and doing it with a credibility we’ve earned, not claimed.

“SBS has a clear purpose: to serve, reflect and connect all Australians—no matter where their story began or what language they speak. We strengthen society by sharing diverse perspectives and experiences—reflecting the rich, complex reality of contemporary Australia.

“I’d like to thank the whole SBS team and in particular my board and executive colleagues for their commitment to SBS and the support they’ve shown me over the years.”

Christine Zeitz, acting SBS chairperson, said: “James has been an outstanding leader for SBS, delivering a world-class digital transformation at a challenging time for the industry, implementing an end-to-end multilingual strategy for all our content, and embedding First Nations storytelling including through a transformative Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan,” said Christine Zeitz, acting SBS chairperson.

“SBS On Demand is the highest rated Australian app on the Apple and Android app stores, last year SBS was named as Australia’s most trusted news, and SBS currently enjoys the highest total revenues in its history.

“In our 50th year, with plans for SBS to expand to Western Sydney, staff engagement at record highs, and the excitement building for the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026, James is leaving the organisation in remarkable health. On behalf of the Board I want to thank him for his thoughtful and committed leadership of SBS for the past seven years.”

Taylor will depart SBS in the coming months. The SBS board of directors will immediately begin a recruitment process to recruit a new managing director.