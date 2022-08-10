oOh!media Snatches Josh Gurgiel Back From Thinkerbell Leadership Team

POLY, the creative and content innovation hub from oOh!media, has further strengthened its leadership team, appointing senior Thinkerbell executive, Josh Gurgiel, to the newly created head of strategy position.

An experienced media and creative strategist, Gurgiel returns to oOh! after becoming head media thinker at Thinkerbell Melbourne. During his previous four year stint at oOh!, he was head of strategic client solutions, southern markets. He has also worked at media agencies Carat and OMD.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh! and CEO of POLY said: “Josh made an enormous impact during his previous time at oOh! and we are thrilled he is bringing his energy, intellect and experience back to the business.

“POLY’s mission is to showcase the creative power of Out of Home and I cannot think of anyone better to lead this charge and head up our customer-facing efforts with brands and creative agencies.”

Gurgiel, who has started in the role, will report to Ackland and join oOh!’s content, marketing and creative leadership team.

On his appointment, Gurgiel said: “Recent advances in Out of Home mean there are more opportunities than ever for advertisers to maximise creativity. POLY has been developed to help marketers and agencies capture attention of audiences on the move and deliver better return on investment. I’m delighted to return to oOh! to lead strategy at POLY and push the boundaries of creativity in OOH for advertisers.”

POLY has also promoted Alex Rog to senior creative strategist. The creative strategy team of Rog, Rob Delaney, Tim McFarlin and Summer Gooding report to Gurgiel.

Launched in May, POLY works with marketing and agency partners to develop and enhance campaign ideas and content solutions that demand consumers’ attention when they are on the move.

Gurgiel will work alongside POLY’s leadership team which includes, creative director, Peter Galmes; head of operations and creative, Tara Iwamoto; head of content, Raen Waghorn-Hughes and production director, Richard Moore.