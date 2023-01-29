oOh!media Signs Agreement To Represent EiMedia’s Sydney Billboards

oOh!media has extended its large format digital position in Sydney, signing a long-term agreement with EiMedia to represent its 17 digital billboards.

Significantly bolstering oOh!’s large format inventory in the country’s biggest media market, the sites are all positioned on major roads and motorways, providing valuable coverage on key routes including the M4 at Greystanes, the M7 at Horsley Park, and the Great Western Highway at Eastern Creek.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said: “This long-term agreement with EiMedia aligns with oOh!’s ongoing strategy to grow our unique digital network around Australia, especially across key metro markets.

“The addition of these 17 large-format digital billboards on key roads offers our advertising partners even more ways to connect high value audiences at scale to make their brands unmissable. The location of these particular assets also integrates with and complements oOh!’s existing network to drive attention from new consumers not previously served by our network.”

oOh! will begin sales representation for the 17 large format digital billboards effective from 1 February.