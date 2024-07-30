oOh!media Rolls Into Melbourne Metro Tunnel Contract

oOh!media has announced its latest major strategic win – the highly prized long-term contract for Melbourne’s five new Metro Tunnel stations.

The Metro Tunnel will create an end-to-end rail line from Sunbury in the west to Cranbourne/Pakenham in the southeast, featuring bigger and more modern trains and five new stations which will feature unique character to inspire both Melburnians and visitors.

Awarded by Cross Yarra Partnership, a consortium comprising investors Capella Capital (Lendlease), John Holland, Bouygues and John Laing, oOh!media will manage the fully digital small and large format Out of Home network, including installation, operation, maintenance and advertising services.

The Metro Tunnel’s five new underground stations each have retail opportunities and are located in key parts of Melbourne – Arden Station in North Melbourne, Parkville Station in the heart of the Parkville health and education precinct, Anzac Station on St Kilda Rd’s commercial and residential precinct, and State Library and Town Hall stations in the heart of the CBD.

The biggest upgrade of Melbourne’s train network since the City Loop opened over 40 years ago, the Metro Tunnel will provide underground passenger connections to the City Loop at Town Hall and State Library stations. It will include Melbourne’s first tram/train interchange at Anzac Station, and bring rail access for the first time to the city’s health and education precinct in Parkville.

With testing underway, the Metro Tunnel is set to open next year, changing the way people travel around the city and giving passengers new connections and more choice.

“The Metro Tunnel is set to transform public transport in Melbourne. We are excited to appoint oOh!media, whose innovative approach to managing Out of Home advertising makes them the ideal partner to engage and reach the thousands of daily passengers using the new stations,” said Aoife Kealy, director, commercial development and services at Cross Yarra Partnership.

The addition of Metro Tunnel complements oOh!’s existing rail portfolio in Melbourne and the soon to be launched fully premium digital Sydney Metro and Martin Place station shopping precinct.

“Winning the Metro Tunnel contract reflects oOh!’s commitment to investing in strategically important and valuable Out of Home opportunities that connect advertisers with audiences in dynamic, urban environments,” said Robbie Dery, oOh! chief commercial operating officer. “With the expansion of our rail network in Melbourne, and Sydney’s Metro, brands can target high value premium audiences at scale across Australia’s two busiest capital cities”.

oOh!’s growing network in Melbourne follows the extension of its 17-year partnership with Victoria’s Department of Transport and Planning for the long-term renewal of Australia’s largest single street furniture contract incorporating approximately 5,000 bus shelters within the CBD and across Greater Melbourne. In early July oOh! announced an additional 10 large format digital signs on the West Gate Freeway, Footscray, Sunshine West, Burwood and Ringwood, Broadmeadows and South Morang.