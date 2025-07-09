oOh!Media Hosts Senior Marketers At ‘Beyond The City’ Retreat To Spotlight Regional Out Of Home

oOh!media brought together 25 senior marketers at a ‘Beyond the City’ retreat at the Lake House in Daylesford to highlight the importance of focusing on the more than one-third of consumers living in regional Australia.

According to the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), there are currently 9.9 million Australians outside of the five capital cities who call the regions home including Townsville, Cairns, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Albury/Wodonga, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Canberra, Darwin and Hobart.

Data from Analytic Partners reveals advertising campaigns that include regional OOH deliver a 10 per cent greater ROI than metro-only campaigns and when regional is added to metro OOH campaigns, customer acquisition more than doubles.

oOh!’s inaugural ‘Beyond the City’ retreat saw 25 senior marketers, representing a diverse mix of industries, take part in a curated experience that blended thought leadership, insights and connection at the Lake House in Daylesford.

Attendees heard from Robbie Brammall, a marketer who discussed the theory of asymmetric upside at Tasmania’s MONA, where he was director of marketing and communications for more than eight years.

Anders Sörman-Nilsson discussed the future of the customer, while a panel including Bradley Firth, CMO of Mountain Culture Beer Co and Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning ANZ at Specsavers, explored the future of brands.

“Regional Australia is a vital contributor to the national economy, home to nearly 10 million people, many of whom have high disposable incomes. With the upcoming currency switch-over to MOVE2, which will include regional audience measurement for the first time, advertisers will have a more accurate and powerful view of the true scale and value these communities represent,” Bel Harper, chief product and marketing Officer at oOh! said.

“It was incredible to host such an esteemed group of senior marketers who were able to connect with like-minded peers across a broad spectrum of industries. Creating the space for this fantastic group to be inspired and discuss challenges, along with learning about the incremental opportunity regional markets present was unique, and very special to be a part of,” Harper added.

“It’s not often we get the chance to step back, connect with fellow marketers, and truly reflect. From oOh! sharing invaluable insights into regional markets to hearing futurist Anders Sörman-Nilsson speak on the impact of AI on the consumer, I left feeling inspired and extremely grateful for the experience,” Sasha Mackie, senior director of marketing – streaming, studios & networks, ANZ, Warner Bros. Discovery said.

“The time away was incredibly valuable. A chance to connect with industry peers, gain new perspectives on the potential of regional audiences through Out of Home, and spark fresh thinking in a truly inspiring setting. I’m heading back energised, with new ideas and meaningful connections,” Rowena Kanna, director of marketing and brand at Gumtree added.

“The event was both informative and thought-provoking. The real value, however, was the opportunity to connect with top marketers and share valuable insights and experiences,” Benjamin Skelsey, head of marketing – advertising at ANZ said.

In April, oOh! further extended its regional OOH network, adding nine large format billboards across Victorian regional locations including Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.