oOh!media Hits A Century Of Brands On Sydney Metro Network

oOh!media has announced that more than 100 brands have already advertised on its fully digital Sydney Metro Out of Home network since its launch. Passenger data shows the world-leading transport infrastructure is transforming the way Sydneysiders move.

Leading brands including Hermes, L’Oreal, Swarovski, Audible, Amazon, New Balance, Airtasker and Mazda are connecting with more Sydney commuters than ever on oOh!’s premium rail screens, with recent data showing a 16 per cent surge in travellers using key Metro stations during peak commute times.

Across all seven CBD and North Shore stations – Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Gadigal, Central and Waterloo – average morning commuter numbers rose significantly compared to November last year, according to recent data from Sydney Metro and Sydney Trains.

This week, oOh! expanded its footprint in Sydney CBD, with a new large format screen launched at Gadigal Station on Pitt St, with an additional screen to go live in June.

Since the opening of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest line, more than 36 million trips have been taken, highlighting its role in reshaping commuter behaviour and travel flows through the CBD.

Mark Fairhurst, chief revenue officer at oOh! said: “With Sydney Metro passenger numbers soaring, and new assets live in the Sydney CBD, the opportunity for brands to connect with urban audiences at scale has never been stronger. Demand for our Metro network has been exceptional, as advertisers look to capitalise on high-impact environments supported by deep data capabilities and flexible creative formats.”

oOh! won the major competitive Sydney Metro tender win in 2023 and is building a fully digital network, which includes more than 50 digital screens, including 20 large format sites and large format portrait panels. Complementing Sydney Metro, oOh! also secured the landmark Sydney Metro Martin Place integrated station and retail precinct that includes large format, full motion 3D-enabled assets.

The Sydney Metro adds to oOh!’s existing rail portfolio, which spans premium locations in Australia’s two biggest cities. Later this year Melbourne’s five new Metro Tunnel stations are due to open, with oOh! winning the long-term contract to deliver Out of Home advertising. The Metro Tunnel rail line from Sunbury in the west to Cranbourne/Pakenham in the southeast will feature bigger and more modern trains and five new underground stations, each having retail opportunities.

Fairhurst added: “oOh! is uniquely positioned to help advertisers engage with commuters in Australia’s two largest cities. With Sydney Metro and Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel, our growing rail portfolio offers brands an unmatched platform to deliver relevant, high-impact campaigns from premium CBD locations to across key commercial, retail, and education precincts.”