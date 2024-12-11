MediaNewsletter

oOh!media Extends Partnership With Queensland’s Retail First Shopping Centre Network

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

oOh!media has extended its retail Out of Home network in Queensland, renewing a long-term partnership with Retail First across 21 large and medium shopping centres. 

As part of the agreement, oOh! is installing a 100 per cent digital network made up of 230 small format portrait screens for the largest privately-owned shopping centre portfolio in Australia.

The Retail First portfolio, owned by YFG Shopping Centres and Trondage Enterprises, includes centres such as Australia Fair in the Gold Coast, Toowong Village located just three kilometres from Brisbane’s CBD, and Mt Ommaney Centre, 16 kilometres south west of Brisbane.

Retail First’s centres within 10 kilometres of greater Brisbane include Brookside Shopping Centre, Cannon Hill Kmart Plaza, Mt Gravatt Plaza and Stafford City Shopping Centre, Fairfield Gardens in addition to Toowong Village. 

Combined, the 21 centres house more than 1,730 retailers with 83 million shoppers and retail sales of near $2 billion annually.  

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh!, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Retail First to deliver a 100% digital Out of Home network across 21 key shopping centres in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. We are already well underway in installing a fully digital screen network, strategically positioned to reach consumers along the path to purchase. This expansion not only enhances engagement within these bustling retail hubs but also offers brands unprecedented opportunities to connect with over 83 million shoppers annually in a dynamic and impactful way.” 

Le-Anne Parkinson, business development manager, Retail First added: “The introduction of a fully digital screen network across our portfolio marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the customer experience for the more than 80 million shoppers who visit our centres each year. We’ve built a strong relationship with oOh! and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.” 

oOh! recently announced renewed retail agreements with The GPT Group (GPT) and QIC.

Related posts:

  1. Life’s A Pitch: Accounts Wins Yet To Be Decided (Or Remain Unannounced)
  2. World Vision & EssenceMediacom Turn Delivery Boxes Into Playtime Adventures
  3. ESPN & The Simpsons Make NFL A Family Affair As Monday Night Football Hits Springfield
  4. Collider’s Andrew Van Der Westhuyzen Announces Publication Marking Culmination Of 20-Year Project
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

TV Ratings (10/12/24): A Current Affair Details Medical Nightmare As Women Await Compensation
Meet Mark Coad: Adland’s ‘Lovable, Loyal Larrikin’​
World Vision & EssenceMediacom Turn Delivery Boxes Into Playtime Adventures
Vivendi Shareholders Greenlight Havas Spin Off
Register Lost your password?