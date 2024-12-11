oOh!media Extends Partnership With Queensland’s Retail First Shopping Centre Network

oOh!media has extended its retail Out of Home network in Queensland, renewing a long-term partnership with Retail First across 21 large and medium shopping centres.

As part of the agreement, oOh! is installing a 100 per cent digital network made up of 230 small format portrait screens for the largest privately-owned shopping centre portfolio in Australia.

The Retail First portfolio, owned by YFG Shopping Centres and Trondage Enterprises, includes centres such as Australia Fair in the Gold Coast, Toowong Village located just three kilometres from Brisbane’s CBD, and Mt Ommaney Centre, 16 kilometres south west of Brisbane.

Retail First’s centres within 10 kilometres of greater Brisbane include Brookside Shopping Centre, Cannon Hill Kmart Plaza, Mt Gravatt Plaza and Stafford City Shopping Centre, Fairfield Gardens in addition to Toowong Village.

Combined, the 21 centres house more than 1,730 retailers with 83 million shoppers and retail sales of near $2 billion annually.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh!, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Retail First to deliver a 100% digital Out of Home network across 21 key shopping centres in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. We are already well underway in installing a fully digital screen network, strategically positioned to reach consumers along the path to purchase. This expansion not only enhances engagement within these bustling retail hubs but also offers brands unprecedented opportunities to connect with over 83 million shoppers annually in a dynamic and impactful way.”

Le-Anne Parkinson, business development manager, Retail First added: “The introduction of a fully digital screen network across our portfolio marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the customer experience for the more than 80 million shoppers who visit our centres each year. We’ve built a strong relationship with oOh! and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.”

oOh! recently announced renewed retail agreements with The GPT Group (GPT) and QIC.