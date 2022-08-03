OOh!media Expands Digital Network In Melbourne & Geelong

oOh!media has expanded its digital network in Melbourne and Geelong by adding four large format digitals to its portfolio.

As part of an ongoing program of investment to digitise its Out of Home network, oOh! has built a new double-sided supersite in Nunawading, further bolstering coverage in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

Located on the corner of Springvale and Whitehorse roads, the recently launched sites impact two key arterials and complement oOh!’s existing coverage throughout the east, in Box Hill and Ringwood.

Further extending its digital presence in Victoria, oOh! is digitising existing supersites in Lara, north-east of Geelong, key locations due to the accelerated urban sprawl between Geelong and Melbourne.

Situated on the Princes Highway in an area with scarce inventory, the new digitals impact growing local audiences, those on the daily commute between Geelong and the city and those holidaying on the Bellarine and Great Ocean Road. The latest conversions, which are due to go live in August, further accelerate oOh!’s dominance of Boomtown markets.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO of oOh!, said: “Across the country, oOh! Continues to invest in our digital network by building quality new assets or upgrading key locations, delivering audience attention at scale.

“The launch of digital sites in Nunawading and the digital upgrades in Lara are significant additions to oOh!’s portfolio and further cement our position as leaders in both metro and regional markets nationally.”

The digital expansion in Victoria follows the addition of four strategic supersites in Queensland. In June, oOh! launched a newly constructed digital supersite at Chermside, a key arterial connecting the northern suburbs to Brisbane’s CBD.

Premium sites were also secured as part of the Queensland Rail tender. This long-term contract will see oOh! digitise the Inner-City Bypass and North Boondall locations in addition to retaining an existing classic supersite in Normanby.

Michael Cali, national commercial director, oOh! added: “As the largest Out of Home media company in Australia, our ongoing capital investment is a priority as we deliver advertisers more options than ever to connect with audiences right across the country on our Unmissable network.”