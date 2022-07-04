OOh!media CEO Cathy O’Connor To Share Regional Advertising Insights At Newcastle Business Club

oOh!media CEO Cathy O’Connor will reveal insights on regional advertising success at a special address to the Newcastle Business Club in August.

O’Connor, who joined Australia’s largest Out of Home media company in January 2021, will share how businesses of all sizes in regional communities can effectively use marketing to engage consumers at scale and drive growth.

Attendees of the event at Newcastle Yacht Club on Tuesday 2 August will also go into the running to win a $10,000 oOh! advertising package.

O’Connor is one of Australia’s most recognised media industry leaders in the country. She joined oOh! after 12 years leading Nova Entertainment where she guided the company – which owns the Nova and Smooth radio networks – into a multi-platform entertainment business. She also held several management roles at Austereo after starting her career at 2SM and 2GB in radio advertising sales. She is also Governor of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, Chair of the Sony Foundation, and previously served on the Commercial Radio Australia Board.

At oOh! O’Connor is leading the strategic evolution of the business at a time of rapid change, capitalising on the company’s significant investments in data, audience insights, content and creativity to target sustained growth. She has also put a renewed focus on the company’s purpose of Making Public Spaces Better for the good of all citizens.

She said: “As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, organisations wanting to connect with consumers have to navigate an overwhelming number of channels, formats and technologies. oOh! continues to invest in data, audience insights, content and creative to ensure our advertising partners in regional communities such as Newcastle, have a better understanding of their consumers, how to effectively target them and deliver a stronger return on marketing investment.

“Having worked in media and advertising for more than 30 years I’m looking forward to offering my insights on today’s complex media environment with the Newcastle Business Club and give an overview on the direction the industry is heading and showcasing why Out of Home is an effective and adaptable medium that can work for businesses of any size.”

Jim Garis, president of the Newcastle Business Club, added: “Marketing and advertising are key components to business success, so we are delighted Cathy is coming to Newcastle to share her decades of expertise with our audience.”

Cassandra Agnew, oOh!’s Newcastle senior business manager, said: “The Newcastle business community is bouncing back after two years of disruption and as one of the country’s leading media executives, Cathy is perfectly positioned to bring her insights which will be framed in a regional context, to attendees. In addition there’s the chance to win an exclusive oOh! Out of Home advertising package worth $10,000, so it will be one not to be missed.”

August’s Newcastle Business Club luncheon takes place on Tuesday 2 August, to purchase tickets click here.

