oOh!Media Appoints Prue Cox In Newly Created Role

oOh!media is further strengthening its data-led customer solutions capabilities, appointing experienced digital marketing and technology executive Prue Cox into the newly created group director – data, solutions and digital sales role.

Lead Image: Paul Sigaloff and Prue Cox

Cox will execute market-leading client acquisition, retention, development and market expansion. She will help transform the way oOh! sells, including a greater emphasis on programmatic and data-led planning and reporting, aligned with its strategy to lead the out-of-home industry to a digital-first future.



Reporting to chief revenue and growth officer Paul Sigaloff, she leads a team of solutions and digital strategists to leverage oOh!’s exclusive out-of-home data agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys and partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into weekly consumer behaviour across more than 12 million transacting customers across 800 buyer segments.



“oOh! continues to invest in pioneering solutions that enable agencies and advertisers to optimise their media spend through unrivalled and accurate audience targeting and reporting on attributable outcomes. Our major new data agreements, programmatic expansion and broader digital evolution will set the business up for future growth. Prue’s extensive experience and track record in driving impactful outcomes and building effective teams make her ideally positioned to head this critical new role. I want to welcome her to oOh!” said Sigaloff.



With over two decades in global, multinational, and start-up environments, Cox started her career at tech giants Yahoo! and MSN and has held senior leadership positions at News Corp and Pacific Magazine, driving digital sales transformation programs. She joins oOh! from Linkedin, where, as the director of enterprise sales, she led the enterprise segment across APAC.



“The innovation being driven in out of home presents significant opportunities for advertisers to harness new data and tech capabilities. oOh! is at the forefront of these developments and I look forward to working with the team to realise this potential for the benefit of our advertisers and to make their brands unmissable,” Cox said.



The appointment of Cox follows the acceleration of oOh!’s programmatic offering, with Georgie Fox recently joining the business as head of digital sales to lead the programmatic sales team.