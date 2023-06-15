oOh! Promotes Ben Peel To lead Queensland sales

Peel, who has held a variety of roles during his more than eight years at oOh!, will take on the Queensland sales lead role from his current position as group sales leader – Victoria.

An experienced media sales executive, he was named Media-i Sales Person of the Year for two consecutive years. Relocating to Queensland for the new position, Peel will play an important role within oOh!’s local and national sales structure, guiding strategic sales objectives and ensuring ongoing success in the Queensland market.Wade James, head of national sales – agency, oOh! said: “Ben’s deep understanding of Out of Home advertising, strong leadership and results-driven mentality makes him a natural fit. We are delighted to promote such a dedicated and passionate person from within our own ranks.” Peel added: “As a young family, we are excited to be embarking on a new adventure and the warmer weather is certainly a draw-card. oOh! has such a strong presence in Queensland and I look forward to working alongside the team to deliver market-leading results for our clients and agency partners and make brands unmissable.”Peel will start in the new role on August 14. His appointment follows the departure of Jamie Wood who spent the past three years at oOh! and is joining Boost Media International in a global role.James added “We would like to thank Jamie for his significant contribution to oOh! and wish him all the best at Boost.”

Ben Peel

