oOh! Names Chris Roberts As New Chief Financial Officer, As Sheila Lines Departs

oOh!media has announced the appointment of Chris Roberts (lead image) as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective 1 August 2022.

Roberts is currently oOh!’s group commercial finance director and has held a variety of senior finance-related roles during his six years with the company, including acting CFO and acting chief commercial operating officer.

oOh!’s current CFO, Sheila Lines, who signalled her intention to leave the company in March 2022, will step down as CFO effective 1 August 2022 and remain as a consultant to oOh! until 30 September 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.

Roberts brings extensive experience to the role, including senior finance and strategy roles with Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, having commenced his career with Deloitte. Roberts is a Chartered Accountant and has an Executive MBA with the Australian Graduate School of Management.

CEO of oOh!, Cathy O’Connor said: “Having conducted a thorough recruitment process which considered internal and external candidates, we’re very pleased to welcome Chris to the role.

“Chris’ appointment reflects the depth of talent within our organisation, and we are delighted to be able to promote from within the company for such an important role.

“His demonstrated technical and financial capability, together with his strong strategic, operational and leadership skills will equip Chris to make an important contribution as CFO and as a member of our executive leadership team.”

“On behalf of everyone at oOh!, I want to acknowledge the enormous contribution Sheila has made to the company over the past four years, and wish her every future success,” said O’Connor.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.