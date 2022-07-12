oOh! Names Chris Roberts As New Chief Financial Officer, As Sheila Lines Departs

oOh! Names Chris Roberts As New Chief Financial Officer, As Sheila Lines Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



oOh!media has announced the appointment of Chris Roberts (lead image) as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective 1 August 2022.

Roberts is currently oOh!’s group commercial finance director and has held a variety of senior finance-related roles during his six years with the company, including acting CFO and acting chief commercial operating officer.

oOh!’s current CFO, Sheila Lines, who signalled her intention to leave the company in March 2022, will step down as CFO effective 1 August 2022 and remain as a consultant to oOh! until 30 September 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.

Roberts brings extensive experience to the role, including senior finance and strategy roles with Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, having commenced his career with Deloitte.  Roberts is a Chartered Accountant and has an Executive MBA with the Australian Graduate School of Management.

CEO of oOh!, Cathy O’Connor said: “Having conducted a thorough recruitment process which considered internal and external candidates, we’re very pleased to welcome Chris to the role.

“Chris’ appointment reflects the depth of talent within our organisation, and we are delighted to be able to promote from within the company for such an important role.

“His demonstrated technical and financial capability, together with his strong strategic, operational and leadership skills will equip Chris to make an important contribution as CFO and as a member of our executive leadership team.”

“On behalf of everyone at oOh!, I want to acknowledge the enormous contribution Sheila has made to the company over the past four years, and wish her every future success,” said O’Connor.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Chris Roberts oOh!Media Sheila Lines

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]