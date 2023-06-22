oOh! Launches Largest Full Motion 3D Anamorphic Offering On Eastern Seaboard

oOh!media has launched Australia’s largest full motion 3D Anamorphic offering with new sites in Sydney and Brisbane, extending oOh!’s market leading full motion 3DA coverage across the eastern seaboard.

The premium locations at Sydney’s Macquarie Centre and Brisbane’s The Myer Centre meet growing demand of advertisers and agencies to push Out of Home creative boundaries, using 3D Anamorphic technology to deliver attention grabbing, immersive and effective audience experiences at scale to make brands unmissable.

The Macquarie Centre, located on Herring Road just 30 minutes from Sydney’s CBD on the affluent North Shore, is home to 360 retail, food and dining outlets. With an annual footfall of 13 million, the centre attracts pedestrians from nearby Macquarie University, Macquarie Business Park and Macquarie train and bus station users.

The Myer Centre, which will undergo a rebranding on July 1, is a nine floor shopping centre complex with fashion, food and entertainment venues in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD. With an annual footfall of 19 million it has the city’s largest CBD car park and is one of Brisbane’s bus transit hubs.

The new Sydney and Brisbane sites join oOh!’s ‘The Bourke’ in Melbourne, a six-storey high 3DA screen – the largest outdoor animated site in Australia – which has already delivered 32 campaigns since the start of the year from brands including Uber, BINGE and Disney.

Large format digital Out of Home screens are 35 percent more likely to capture attention, while iconic locations drive a 27 percent greater emotional response compared to standard large format screens.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, oOh! said: “The expansion of oOh!’s 3D Anamorphic offering in Sydney and Brisbane means brands can now access these premium locations in Australia’s three most populous capital cities. oOh! has the largest full motion 3D Anamorphic offering across the eastern seaboard and each of these new sites have been carefully selected based on extended dwell times, pedestrian viewing and engagement opportunities.

“We have seen huge advertiser demand and some amazingly creative campaigns since launching our Melbourne 3DA site, and as part of oOh!’s digital-first strategy we will continue investing in delivering innovative new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences and drive return on their marketing investment.”

Last year oOh! launched oOh! dimensions to supercharge 3DA capabilities, screen locations and technology to provide enhanced services for advertisers and agencies. In line with global best practice, oOh! has created specialist design solutions to give dimensionally accurate representations of each 3DA asset, enabling content creators and animators to build their creative to each site’s precise viewing angle and suggested lighting state, while removing the need for regular onsite testing.