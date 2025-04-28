OOH Industry Leads The Charge In Promoting Healthier Eating Habits: OMA Members Contribute Over $41 Million In Ad Value Since 2021

The Out of Home (OOH) industry is driving real behaviour change in promoting healthier eating habits, with Outdoor Media Association (OMA) members donating more than $41 million in advertising value since 2021 to encourage Australians to eat more vegetables.

The latest initiative, Fresh Veg, Deliciously Affordable was developed in partnership with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and AUSVEG to promote how adding just one extra serve of vegetables benefits health, budgets, and local growers.

In 2025 alone, OMA members contributed $10.6 million in advertising value for the national campaign, which ran from 25 January to 23 February, reaching over 9.8 million Australians.

The campaign was strategically placed across all Out of Home formats.

An independent post-campaign survey commissioned by the OMA and conducted by Dynata confirmed the campaign’s effectiveness in driving behaviour change:

One in three people recalled the creative, and among them:

92% of parents were encouraged to include vegetables in meals, lunchboxes, or snacks.

80% felt motivated to make healthier eating choices.

77% were more likely to purchase vegetables on their next shop.

77% saw vegetables as a convenient way to improve health.

72% were encouraged to visit the boostyourhealthy.com.au website for more information.

“These results reinforce how Out of Home advertising drives positive consumer behaviour, supports government initiatives, and promotes community wellbeing. It also demonstrates the power of collaboration between government, industry and Out of Home in delivering meaningful public health campaigns,” said Elizabeth McIntyre, OMA CEO.

“The evidence is clear: eating more vegetables is one of the smartest and most affordable things you can do for your health. We’re proud to continue working with the Outdoor Media Association to amplify this life-changing message,” added Dr Robyn Littlewood, Health and Wellbeing Queensland CEO.

“It’s fantastic to see such positive results driving real behaviour change and encouraging Australians to eat more vegetables. AUSVEG is proud to partner with the Outdoor Media Association on this important campaign. Eating more vegetables is a simple choice that delivers big rewards for your health, your hip pocket, and Aussie growers,” said Michael Coote, CEO of AUSVEG.

The Out of Home industry remains the only medium in Australia with an industry-specific policy, restricting occasional food and drink advertising around schools. The OMA National Health and Wellbeing Policy, launched in 2020, was a world-first initiative, setting a national standard for responsible advertising.