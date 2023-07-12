oOh! Extends Sydney CBD Network Winning Metro Martin Place Precinct

oOh! Extends Sydney CBD Network Winning Metro Martin Place Precinct
oOh!media has announced the latest addition to its growing Sydney CBD premium Out of Home network with the competitive tender win of Macquarie Group and Sydney Metro’s landmark Martin Place integrated station precinct.

The new development, which is due to launch next year includes the Sydney Metro Martin Place Station, two new commercial buildings above the station – one of which will be home to Macquarie’s global headquarters – vibrant and diverse retail and dining spaces and a new underground connection for Martin Place Station customers.

The long-term contract will see oOh! install and manage a state of the art and 100 percent digital screen network with full motion capabilities, enabling advertisers and brands to connect with affluent audiences in the heart of the city’s civic, cultural and business district.

Set to become a destination for Sydneysiders and visitors alike, the Martin Place precinct features two station entrances: a northern pedestrian plaza opening to Castlereagh, Hunter and Elizabeth streets and a southern pedestrian plaza opening to Martin Place and Castlereagh Street; pedestrian connections to the new metro station, the existing Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra train lines, nearby bus services; and a station concourse offering customers a covered walkway from Martin Place to Hunter Street.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said: “Sydney Metro Martin Place is the latest strategic win for oOh!, extending our growing digital Out of Home network in Sydney’s CBD with brand new locations, allowing us to deliver 95 per cent audience reach across Sydney, and empowering our customers to reach high volumes of premium audiences with just one out of home supplier.

Martin Place is the latest addition to oOh!’s expanding Sydney network and follows the recent win of the Sydney Metro competitive tender to install and operate a full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & Southwest line. oOh! also won the inaugural long-term Woollahra Council Out of Home tender to manage a fully digital street furniture network in one of Australia’s most affluent local government areas bordering Sydney’s CBD.

Dery added: “These wins represent our long-term strategic planning. Securing these coveted Sydney locations plays an integral role in our network strategy and allows us to expand our presence across Sydney and deliver network advertising solutions across Australia’s largest city at scale.”

