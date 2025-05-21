‘Once You Can Articulate What Bothers You, It Becomes Your Responsibility To Change It’: Jacquie Alley On Turning Frustration Into Impact

For Jacquie Alley, leadership isn’t about ticking boxes; it’s about building something that lasts. With over 25 years of second-generation media experience, the COO of The Media Store has built her career on courageous curiosity, operational excellence and a deep commitment to people.

B&T sat down with Alley to unpack her leadership philosophy, the work she’s done through the IMAA’s Diversity Council, and why culture must be more than performative to make a real difference.

As COO of The Media Store and Chair of the IMAA, Alley wears two major leadership hats and somehow makes it look easy. “With Achiever being my top Clifton strength, I have a huge amount of stamina and enjoy hard work,” she told B&T.

That stamina? It was forged in the chaos of parenthood. “Whilst crazy at times, I have enjoyed my larger family over when I just had one child. The energy and efficiency required with parenting four young boys set me up well for juggling different career roles”.

“Holding two significant leadership roles these past few years hasn’t always been easy with many late and even sleepless nights, however my passion for both The Media Store and the success of the wider indie sector continues to drive me to give both my best”.

“I have a tireless commitment to the cultivation of a culture of relational and operational excellence,” she said. “My courageous curiosity and unapologetic integrity in every sphere of my life underwrites the innovative solutions, improved efficiencies, and authentic care of our people, for which I desire to be known.”

Alley has been a vocal force behind the IMAA’s Diversity Council, driven by the belief that change starts with data and heart. “The need to educate and champion diverse voices came out of our IMAA salary survey,” she explained. “The numbers uncovered some concerns and challenges. And I do love a challenge.”

She credits her early experience in an inclusive agency environment for planting the seed. “I was fortunate to grow up in an agency where we had an incredibly diverse team, and I was curious why others weren’t embracing this richness”.

The Council’s impact has been both measurable and human. “In terms of impact, our initiatives in this space have had, no doubt, they have varied across our membership base. We have pivoted many times, always listening to what our members want and where our energy should be,” she explained.

“Highlights have been forming a special allyship with the Kings Narrative in NT, seeing female leadership levels shift from 38% in 2021 to 44% in 2022, and 100% of the first cohort of Female Leaders of Tomorrow mentees saying it was a life-changing experience—50% went on to receive a new role, a promotion or a salary increase”.

One area of DE&I that Alley is especially passionate about is age. “Ageism is a particular passion area for me,” she said. “To see the industry data whereby only 5% of agency workforces globally have staff aged 50 years+ was shocking to me.”

At The Media Store, she’s seen the value of generational diversity first-hand.

“Fortunately, within IMAA agencies, we have double the older employees, as experience is seen as valuable to clients rather than simply costly. However, there is still more work to be done here also. Procurement departments demand head hour cost savings, and biases around youth being connected to innovation still exist. The SBS Age module does a fantastic job at challenging biases across the entire age spectrum and how workforces can become more respectful of each other,” Alley explained.

She acknowledged the challenges—particularly around procurement pressures and outdated associations between youth and innovation, but believes the answer lies in education and empathy. “It’s not easy route to take as differences can cause frustration and tension, however I truly believe we can learn off each other and as we wrestle challenges together, we build connection and pave the way for new solutions,” she explained.

With a 66% female workforce and women in the majority of senior roles, The Media Store is setting the standard for gender representation. “If you have a female-skewed industry, then it only makes sense that this should be reflective across all seniority levels,” Alley said.

While their leadership mix is currently gender-balanced, the real growth has come in middle management, where a new generation of female leaders is rising.

“Having a female and male ownership structure does set the standard, with our team asking us to show up more together as whilst we have shared values and a communication strength, our differences provide the team with a complimentary leadership duo”.

Alley attributes some of the shift to circumstance, but much to intentionality.

“Partly this has come about by chance, the best people for the roles were females. However, I suspect we do attract more emerging female leaders because of how actively we invest in their growth from mentoring and training opportunities, to speaking and pitch roles, to thought leadership and award submissions, to on-the-job coaching and encouragement from the senior women”.

Alley is candid about the difference between intention and impact. “We genuinely listen to our people. We could be accused of being overly consultative at times,” she said. “We don’t want to do what everyone else does, but what has meaning for our people and their sense of wellbeing and belonging.”

The agency’s Culture Club, regular anonymous surveys, and a formal scorecard to evaluate initiatives ensure accountability stays front and centre. “It means being willing to admit when an initiative has failed or needs to be adjusted. It means continually being aware of the cultural vibe and when something may need to be addressed openly.”

Unlike many in the industry, Alley didn’t have a long list of mentors early in her career. “I often had to find that direction and drive within my faith, myself, or my non-industry circles,” she reflected.

That changed in recent years. “Over the past few years I’ve had the privilege of having an Executive Coach. This structured relationship where both my strengths and blind spots have been revealed, and I’ve been encouraged to reflect on how I show up has been a game-changer. Taking time out from the business and the roles I play to a broader view of situations has enabled me to be more deliberate and decisive,” she explained.

“It’s stopped me from feeling overwhelmed to more strategic. It’s helped me anchor my daily tasks to a bigger purpose”.

The Media Store now offers structured coaching options to its staff, including leaders trained in the GROW framework. “We also encourage formal mentoring opportunities via the IAB and IMAA programs,” she adds. “It gives individuals the opportunity to be challenged and encouraged by senior professionals outside of our agency, offering fresh perspectives and greater accountability.”

Recognition as one of Australia’s Best Workplaces didn’t come from perks alone; it came from people. “The Media Store has all the ingredients that most great workplaces have,” Alley said. “What sets us apart is a leadership team who are willing to be vulnerable and empathetic and a team who are committed to ensuring everyone feels they belong.”

“Placing value on each individual who becomes part of our work family is what we strive to do”.

She credits tools like the DISC (Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Conscientiousness) framework for helping the team grow together. “All communication styles are valued and adapted to. It has facilitated greater self and other awareness, building the EQ health of the team.”

To women coming up in the industry, Alley offers a challenge and a call to action. “Often, as women, we hold back, choosing to be amicable and accommodating over speaking into areas we feel strongly about,” she said. “Once you can articulate what bothers you about the industry… it then becomes your responsibility to try and change it.”

Her advice is clear: be brave, be vocal and back yourself.

“Practice really does breed confidence. Find your cheerleaders, who will both encourage and correct you, but will always be in your corner. And together, make your contribution matter”.

