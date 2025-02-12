OMG Rings The Promotions Bell In Its Content Business Unit

OMG Australia has announced a series of internal promotions within their specialist business unit, OMG Content, supporting continued growth and expansion servicing all OMG agencies.

These appointments reflect OMG Content’s market leading position as a team of 70+ experts nationally delivering award winning work across partnerships, social, content and multicultural communications.

The division, responsible for recent award-winning campaigns; Telstra’s ‘Free calls to Santa’ (current 2024 MFA Grand Prix) and ‘AAMI to the Rescue’, has bolstered its leadership structure with the following internal appointments:

Sophie Walsh promoted to head of OMG content Sydney

Hayley Pyper promotion to head of shape

Erin Fletcher promotion to head of drum Sydney

Nick Hurley promotion to head of create Sydney – partnerships

Lisa Leicester promotion to head of create Sydney – social and innovation

Lauren Easton promotion to head of made

Thomas Hutley, managing director, OMG Content, said: “OMG Content is on a rapid growth trajectory focused on creativity, innovation and ultimately delivering enhanced business outcomes for our clients. I’m exceptionally proud of the best-in-class work we’re consistently delivering for our clients, and the trust we have built in our offering. These promotions are testament to the depth of expertise and leadership we have built within our

business.”

Kristiaan Kroon, COO, OMG Australia said: “Brands increasingly need high quality media executions that cut through the exponential growth in advertising inventory served to consumers. Our amazing OMG Content teams are responsible for crafting and executing market leading creative solutions that challenge convention, consistently delivering growth for Brands. Sophie, Hayley, Erin, Nick, Lisa and Lauren’s promotions are recognition of

their amazing work to date and the growth they will deliver in 2025.”

All appointments are effective immediately and in place.