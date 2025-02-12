MediaNewsletter

OMG Rings The Promotions Bell In Its Content Business Unit

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
2 Min Read
L-R: Hayley Pyper, Lauren Easton, Sophie Walsh, Lisa Leicester, Nick Hurley and Erin Fletcher.

OMG Australia has announced a series of internal promotions within their specialist business unit, OMG Content, supporting continued growth and expansion servicing all OMG agencies.

These appointments reflect OMG Content’s market leading position as a team of 70+ experts nationally delivering award winning work across partnerships, social, content and multicultural communications.

The division, responsible for recent award-winning campaigns; Telstra’s ‘Free calls to Santa’ (current 2024 MFA Grand Prix) and ‘AAMI to the Rescue’, has bolstered its leadership structure with the following internal  appointments:

  • Sophie Walsh promoted to head of OMG content Sydney
  • Hayley Pyper promotion to head of shape
  • Erin Fletcher promotion to head of drum Sydney
  • Nick Hurley promotion to head of create Sydney – partnerships
  • Lisa Leicester promotion to head of create Sydney – social and innovation
  • Lauren Easton promotion to head of made

Thomas Hutley, managing director, OMG Content, said: “OMG Content is on a rapid growth trajectory focused on creativity, innovation and ultimately delivering enhanced business outcomes for our clients. I’m exceptionally proud of the best-in-class work we’re consistently delivering for our clients, and the trust we have built in our offering. These promotions are testament to the depth of expertise and leadership we have built within our
business.”

Kristiaan Kroon, COO, OMG Australia said: “Brands increasingly need high quality media executions that cut through the exponential growth in advertising inventory served to consumers. Our amazing OMG Content teams are responsible for crafting and executing market leading creative solutions that challenge convention, consistently delivering growth for Brands. Sophie, Hayley, Erin, Nick, Lisa and Lauren’s promotions are recognition of
their amazing work to date and the growth they will deliver in 2025.”

All appointments are effective immediately and in place.

Related posts:

  1. Australian Audio Networks Develop Unified Digital Audio ID At CRA’s HEARD 2025
  2. “Doubling The Double In ROI”: System1 Research Reveals How Marketers Can Maximise Radio Spend
  3. Nespresso Results Brew Success In Audio Advertising Campaigns
  4. Seven’s Katie Finney Opens Up On A Year Of ‘Ups & Downs’, Sales Team Confusion, Streaming Success, Phoenix Rising & TV’s Education Job
TAGGED:
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

Latest News

Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx (pictured) will perform at the opening party.
Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Cairns Crocodiles Opening Party
TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
Cruise Guru Unveils Immersive Cruise TV Show On Channel Nine Titled “Your Next Cruise” In Partnership With Proud Nomads
Register Lost your password?