OMD Hosts Multicultural Media Open Day For NSW Government

OMD recently hosted an open day for NSW Government agencies, inviting independent multicultural media outlets to present their platforms and insights, and educate government clients on their role within the community.

Led by OMD Diverse, OMD’s specialised business unit dedicated to reaching Australia’s rich multicultural and diverse communities. The event aimed to enhance the NSW Government team’s understanding of 21 media publishers across ten communities including Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Indian, Italian, Greek, Korean, Macedonian, and Persian. Over 20 government campaign managers attended.

“The NSW Government has a strong and established working relationship with the many multicultural media outlets we are fortunate to have operating in NSW, and they have such a trusted and valuable role in sharing critical messages to their communities,” said Isobel Scouler, director, NSW Government brand and campaigns at NSW department of customer service.

“This event importantly enabled many government departments to speak to multicultural publishers directly for the first time, see their varied channels and formats, and hear firsthand about the impact and influence they play in their community,” added Scouler.

“We look forward to continue working closely with OMD and multicultural media to ensure multicultural audiences continue to be at the forefront of NSW Government campaign media planning,” she said.

“All clients and media partners were thankful for the opportunity to meet directly and understand how we can work better at connecting with more communities across NSW,” said Penny Davy-Whyte, managing partner at OMD.

22.3 per cent of Australians speak a non-English language at home and that number is projected to rise to 33 per cent by 2031.