OMD Alumnus Launches Specialist Media Agency For The Franchise Sector; TFM Digital

Brisbane media professional and former OMD Australia Account Director Taylor Fielding (pictured) has officially launched TFM Digital.

TFM Digital is a specialist media agency based in Newstead which primarily provides media buying services, and strategy development, to businesses chiefly, but not exclusively, within the franchise sector.

Prior to the launch of TFM Digital, Fielding spent the last eight years working for some of Australia’s most prominent media agencies, having begun his career at WPP Agencies before going on to work for the multi-international award-winning OMD Australia, the country’s largest media and communications agency.

With a wealth of experience in the franchise space, Fielding’s past clients include Vita Group; Telstra’s largest retail store licensee, McDonald’s QLD & NT, UnitingCare Queensland which encapsulates Blue Care, and Lifeline Queensland’s 130 stores, and Michel’s Patisserie, as well as Queensland Government, Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Artisan Aesthetic Clinics; a premium and bespoke, skin health and wellness brand, the Star Entertainment Group, and Super Retail Group, namely BCF – Boating, Camping and Fishing.

Fielding’s first solo endeavour, TFM Digital has experienced immense growth since its official launch in December 2020, with the business having already brought on its first full-time staff member.

The agency currently boasts an enviable list of clients, all of which were acquired through referrals, including City Cave Float & Wellness Centre Head Office, as well as its 19 individual centres, Fitstop Australia, Eureka Street Furniture, and Stellarossa Beenleigh, and has its sights set on several hospitality groups and health and fitness clubs.

Fielding said the idea for the agency was born when he identified a gap in the market for a trusted media and marketing consultant for franchisees who could also offer local bricks and mortar store marketing.

“My realisation of this market gap came at an opportune time as I was at a point in my career where I possessed a wealth of experience from working as a media professional in some of the country’s best media agencies, as well as a strong drive and desire to lead, and I felt ready to take a leap into the great unknown that is being your own boss,” he said.

“I was confident in my ability to launch an agency that would fill this gap for the franchise sector as my media experience to date had directly lent itself to this area through my work with clients such as Vita Group, McDonald’s, and UnitingCare Queensland. Throughout my career I had also gained substantial exposure to local area marketing and overall brand marketing.”

Co-Founder and Director of City Cave Float & Wellness Centre, Jeremy Hassell said TFM Digital had proved to be a refreshing change from the media agencies and consultants their business had used in the past.

“After years of working with different media professionals and not being able to find the right fit, we finally found transparency and stride with City Cave’s media and marketing efforts when we brought TFM Digital on board,” Hassell said.

“So much so that they have been contracted to our franchisees and have been paramount to the success of the whole City Cave network.”

TFM Digital offers clients a consultancy model that sees them act as an extension to a business’s existing marketing team, with the agency advising as required, to ensure the client achieves growth through the success of their marketing campaigns.

Fielding said a key offering that sets TFM Digital apart from other media agencies though is that it aims to simplify the media buying process and develop great strategies for its clients, whilst also acting as a conduit for contractors, allowing clients to ‘bolt on’ additional marketing services as required.

“You need SEO, we’ll find a specialist and manage this process for you,” he said. “You’re finding the use of PR agencies ridiculously expensive? We’ll source a suitable professional within budget for you, and work directly with them to bring your project to life.”

He also said he’s proud to have launched a media agency in Brisbane, a city which offers an incredibly supportive media industry.

“Over the last few years we’ve seen clients leaving the Brisbane market to seek services in other Australian cities and one of my goals with TFM Digital is to ensure the clients we represent, either continue to work with, or join, the Brisbane media network,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see where TFM Digital stands at the end of its first official year as we’re not even six months old and already we have our own space, our first full time employee, and a rapidly growing client list. I never could have predicted the pace at which we’d grow. It’s been such an exciting first few months for us.”