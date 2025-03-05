OMA Reveals Judging Lineup For Inaugural Awards

The Outdoor Media Association has today announced its lineup of inaugural judges for the 2024 OMA Creative Awards.

Here’s the lineup.

Tom Martin, Partner and CCO, Special Australia

Petra Perry, Chief Marketing Officer, Qantas Group

Chris Howatson Founder and CEO, Howatson+Company

Esther Clerehan, Founder and CEO, Clerehan

Cam Blackley, Creative Founder, Bureau of Everything

Andy Morley, Director of Marketing APAC, Uber

Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\ Sydney

Clare Tsubono, Head of Media AU/NZ, Lion Beverages

Tommy Cehak, Executive Creative Director, Leo Australia

Paul Swann, Chief Creative Tinker, Thinkerbell

Simon Lee, Chief Creative Officer and Partner, Enigma

Bridget Jung, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy

Ben Skelsey, Head of Marketing, ANZ Bank

Leisa Ilander, Associate Creative Director, Dentsu Creative

Nick Hunter, Founding CEO and ECD, Paper Moose

Fiona King, Founder and Director, Fierce Ideas

Josie Fox, Creative Director, BMF

Elizabeth McIntyre, OMA CEO said: “As the world’s largest creative canvas, Out of Home is one of the most dynamic and engaging platforms in advertising today. The calibre of our inaugural jury reflects Out of Home’s impact as a space for groundbreaking ideas and creativity. We are thrilled to have such an exceptional panel on board for our first year to help us set the creative benchmark for outdoor now and in the future.”

The OMA Creative Awards will showcase the best in Outdoor and Out of Home creativity across six categories, with this year’s Grand Prix-winning creative team awarded a trip to the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June.

Entries close tomorrow.