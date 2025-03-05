OMA Reveals Judging Lineup For Inaugural Awards

The Outdoor Media Association has today announced its lineup of inaugural judges for the 2024 OMA Creative Awards.
Here’s the lineup.
- Tom Martin, Partner and CCO, Special Australia
- Petra Perry, Chief Marketing Officer, Qantas Group
- Chris Howatson Founder and CEO, Howatson+Company
- Esther Clerehan, Founder and CEO, Clerehan
- Cam Blackley, Creative Founder, Bureau of Everything
- Andy Morley, Director of Marketing APAC, Uber
- Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\ Sydney
- Clare Tsubono, Head of Media AU/NZ, Lion Beverages
- Tommy Cehak, Executive Creative Director, Leo Australia
- Paul Swann, Chief Creative Tinker, Thinkerbell
- Simon Lee, Chief Creative Officer and Partner, Enigma
- Bridget Jung, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy
- Ben Skelsey, Head of Marketing, ANZ Bank
- Leisa Ilander, Associate Creative Director, Dentsu Creative
- Nick Hunter, Founding CEO and ECD, Paper Moose
- Fiona King, Founder and Director, Fierce Ideas
- Josie Fox, Creative Director, BMF
Elizabeth McIntyre, OMA CEO said: “As the world’s largest creative canvas, Out of Home is one of the most dynamic and engaging platforms in advertising today. The calibre of our inaugural jury reflects Out of Home’s impact as a space for groundbreaking ideas and creativity. We are thrilled to have such an exceptional panel on board for our first year to help us set the creative benchmark for outdoor now and in the future.”
The OMA Creative Awards will showcase the best in Outdoor and Out of Home creativity across six categories, with this year’s Grand Prix-winning creative team awarded a trip to the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June.
Entries close tomorrow.