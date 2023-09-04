OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System).

The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process.

“The OMA commenced building the platform in 2022 after identifying a market need to simplify and standardise the communication between OOH media owners, agencies and verification companies. OASIS is a practical tool that can be accessed in real time, which means that amendments are visible immediately, and by everyone, ultimately leading to greater accuracy in reporting for OOH campaigns,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre.

Head of trading for Omnicom, John Lynch said, “We are excited by the potential of OASIS to save us time throughout the buying process of OOH. From booking to verification, having one point of reference will reduce errors and allow us to spend more time in the planning phase. Any reduction of admin and improving ease of transaction is a big win.”

OMA and MOVE general manager Kylie Green said of the process, “The building of the OASIS tool is a real achievement for our members, demonstrating what we can accomplish when we work together as an industry. We identified a pain point in the transaction process, and then explored achievable ways in which we could improve systems for media owners, media agencies, and OOH verification providers. This positions us well for the launch of MOVE 2.0 in 2024 which will be an exciting evolution of our industry to more granular audience measurement.”

In 2024 MOVE will launch its new world-first audience measurement system, providing data for over 100,000 signs nationwide, including regional. The platform is being built using mobility data from one of the largest surveys ever undertaken in Australia, by MOVE and Ipsos Australia.

How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum? Yes

No

Undecided

Depends which campaign my agency is working on

Donkey vote 1556 votes Vote