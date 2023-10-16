OMA Announces Two New Members

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced that Australian Outdoor Media (AOM) and nettlefold have joined the association.

AOM is a data driven national Out of Home media company. AOM’s chief operating officer Carlos Reyna said, “The team at AOM are proud to be part of the industry association to drive innovation for advertisers. Understanding more about audiences and how to best engage with them is at our core, and we are excited to bring our knowledge to the broader OOH ecosystem.”

nettlefold has been at the forefront of the OOH industry across Australia, New Zealand and Asia for over fifty years. They are regarded for their extensive experience, industry leading knowledge and asset innovation.

Founder David Nettlefold, was inducted into the OMA Hall of Fame in 2021. Managing director, Michael Nettlefold started his career as a bill poster in his father’s company and went on to establish a number of Outdoor advertising businesses, including EYE Corp.

Michael said, “Together with my brother Barclay (the founder of QMS) and my father, we have a proud family history in OOH media. We are pleased to again be a part of the OMA and look forward to being able to provide an ongoing meaningful contribution.”

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre (lead image) said, “The OOH industry is going from strength to strength, just having reported a year-to-date net media increase of 12.8 per cent. Having more media owners join the association means more accurate reporting of revenue and standardisation around policies and measurement that make it easier to buy the channel. As we move closer to the launch of our new audience measurement platform MOVE 2, we represent close to 100 per cent of the signs in Australia.”

OMA members have access to a range of benefits, including audience measurement, industry research, advocacy, and networking opportunities.