OMA Adds New Members

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced the addition of three new members, Just Look Media, Locus Outdoor and Tech Media, reinforcing the continued momentum and growth of the Out of Home (OOH) industry.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said: “We are thrilled to welcome media owners, Just Look Media, Locus Outdoor and media supplier Tech Media. Their expertise will help drive the future of Out of Home, strengthening our industry’s ability to collaborate, grow, and diversify. As we enter a transformative year for the sector with the launch of MOVE, these new members will play a key role in shaping the next chapter.”

By joining the OMA, members gain access to world-leading data and research, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy, government representation, audience measurement tools and networking opportunities – all designed to elevate the OOH sector and drive its collective success.

Alex Bolton, commercial director at Just Look Media said: “Joining the OMA is an exciting step for us as we continue to expand and contribute to finding new and innovative ways for media agencies and commercial property owners to connect. We look forward to working with the industry leaders in what is an exciting time to be in OOH.”

Locus Outdoor, operations director/co-founder Lara Sands added: “Joining the OMA is a key milestone for Locus, which now helps position us for our next stage of growth within the industry and is testament to our ongoing success as Australia’s Government Only OOH supplier. We’re excited for what the future holds being a part of the OMA community as we continue our OOH journey as a business.”

Dan Carrapetta, general manager at Tech Media said: “At TechMedia, we’re proud to be part of the OMA community. From stadiums and events to retail and office networks, airports, and transport hubs, we help businesses across Australia connect with their audiences through smarter digital signage, ad management, and audience measurement solutions, creating meaningful interactions where people live, work, and travel.

“Backed by PMY Group’s global expertise and with a commitment to long-standing local partnerships, we look forward to leveraging our global network to share best practices and emerging trends to support the growth of the OOH industry.”

The OMA has experienced a 20 per cent growth in membership over the past two years.