Campaigns

Olympian Jess Fox Dons Her Canoe For Sydney Water’s ‘Water Is Our Life’ Campaign Via It’s Friday

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Sydney Water has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Water is our life’ featuring three-time Olympic Gold Medallist in canoeing Jess Fox via It’s Friday.

The ‘Water is our life’ campaign will appear across TV, OOH, social, and radio.

The campaign highlights the steps taken to ensure the Sydney Water that comes out of our taps is safe and drinkable.

“If you live in Sydney, your life is tied to water. But it’s not just about our lakes, rivers and beaches. We need clean and reliable water for our morning coffees, parks and gardens and backyard pools – it’s part of everything that makes Sydney great. That’s why this campaign is so important. It lets everyone know what Sydney Water does, and why we should never take our water for granted,” Fox said.

“As Sydney grows so does its demand for water. So it’s more important than ever for people to understand the role we play in delivering drinking water that’s clean and safe to our 5.4 million customers. Because without our water, Sydney just wouldn’t be Sydney,” Elise Barker, head of brand, media and marketing for Sydney Water added.

“Sydney’s water isn’t just any water, it’s the life force of everything we love about our great city. To help Sydneysiders realise its importance, the campaign leads them on a fun journey educating and reminding them how vital water is to the city and that it doesn’t just come straight out of a dam,” Vince Lagana, chief commercial officer at It’s Friday added.

Credits:

Client: Sydney Water – Elise Barker, Head of Brand, Media and Marketing; Tim Barrett, Digital Marketing Manager; Chriss Mikhael, Senior Marketing Advisor; Shelley Lewis, Senior Marketing Advisor; Nick Plunkett, Digital Marketing Lead.

Creative Agency: It’s Friday – Claudia McInerney, Sarah King, Grant McAloon, Neil Walshe, Benn Sutton, Mariah Ferrer, Belinda Kruse, Renee Luri.

Production Company: Rabbit

Director: Craig Rasmus

Executive Producers: Lucas Jenner & Alex Hay

Producer: Marge McInnis

Casting: Felicity Byrne

Post Production: The Editors

Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Photographer: Joel Pratley

Retoucher: Mark Sterne

Related posts:

  1. Artline Launches ‘Up For The Challenge’ Campaign Via REBORN
  2. Gordon Ramsay Takes Up Farming & Finds Inner Peace In Supercell Campaign Via Uncommon Creative Studio
  3. Once Upon A Time In The Scottish Highlands, Harrison Ford Met Glenmorangie
  4. Thinkerbell Brings The Laughs In New Work Promoting Vodafone’s Expanded Network
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Nunn Media Appointed By Neilson Financial Services To Drive Multiple Brand Launches
Cinema audience
Cash-Strapped Aussies Continue To Flock To Cinemas Despite Rising Costs
Pat Cummins Sledges Himself In Prime Video ICC Spot
“The Public Want This Done Before The Election”: Greens Offer Labor ‘Pragmatic’ Partial Gambling Advertising Ban Compromise
Register Lost your password?