Olympian Jess Fox Dons Her Canoe For Sydney Water’s ‘Water Is Our Life’ Campaign Via It’s Friday

Sydney Water has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Water is our life’ featuring three-time Olympic Gold Medallist in canoeing Jess Fox via It’s Friday.

The ‘Water is our life’ campaign will appear across TV, OOH, social, and radio.

The campaign highlights the steps taken to ensure the Sydney Water that comes out of our taps is safe and drinkable.

“If you live in Sydney, your life is tied to water. But it’s not just about our lakes, rivers and beaches. We need clean and reliable water for our morning coffees, parks and gardens and backyard pools – it’s part of everything that makes Sydney great. That’s why this campaign is so important. It lets everyone know what Sydney Water does, and why we should never take our water for granted,” Fox said.

“As Sydney grows so does its demand for water. So it’s more important than ever for people to understand the role we play in delivering drinking water that’s clean and safe to our 5.4 million customers. Because without our water, Sydney just wouldn’t be Sydney,” Elise Barker, head of brand, media and marketing for Sydney Water added.

“Sydney’s water isn’t just any water, it’s the life force of everything we love about our great city. To help Sydneysiders realise its importance, the campaign leads them on a fun journey educating and reminding them how vital water is to the city and that it doesn’t just come straight out of a dam,” Vince Lagana, chief commercial officer at It’s Friday added.

Credits:

Client: Sydney Water – Elise Barker, Head of Brand, Media and Marketing; Tim Barrett, Digital Marketing Manager; Chriss Mikhael, Senior Marketing Advisor; Shelley Lewis, Senior Marketing Advisor; Nick Plunkett, Digital Marketing Lead.

Creative Agency: It’s Friday – Claudia McInerney, Sarah King, Grant McAloon, Neil Walshe, Benn Sutton, Mariah Ferrer, Belinda Kruse, Renee Luri.

Production Company: Rabbit

Director: Craig Rasmus

Executive Producers: Lucas Jenner & Alex Hay

Producer: Marge McInnis

Casting: Felicity Byrne

Post Production: The Editors

Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Photographer: Joel Pratley

Retoucher: Mark Sterne