Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Ogilvy NZ has been appointed as the new creative and strategy agency for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the Ogilvy team presented a new direction for the foundation with a strong focus on reaching Maori and Pasifika women who were over-represented in breast cancer statistics.

“Ogilvy’s approach acknowledged our current strengths in conveying what the pink ribbon symbolises. They also offered a refreshing change in direction for our education and advocacy work that will help us reset for the future,” said Rayner.

Ogilvy NZ executive creative director Kristal Knight said: “Breast Cancer Foundation NZ are leading the fight for the right of all women to survive this disease – lobbying the government for life-saving screening and drugs, funding research innovation, arming women with the knowledge to protect themselves, and most importantly, being there for patients. We’re excited and honoured to have the opportunity to take up creative arms and join this kaupapa.”

Ogilvy Network NZ chief executive Kelly-Ann Maxwell said the Ogilvy team was passionate about helping change the lives of those affected by breast cancer and that commitment was reflected in the work presented to the foundation.

“We are incredibly excited about working closely with the foundation to get the new campaign live in the coming months. Our approach is very much designed to reach those communities who are not always easy to get to via traditional advertising, but where the Foundation can have the biggest impact. It’s a privilege to be working alongside Ah-Leen and her team.”