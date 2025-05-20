Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner

Ogilvy Network ANZ has unified its social and influence offering under the Social@Ogilvy brand, bringing together more than 30 platform-certified social specialists from across Ogilvy PR, Ogilvy One, and Ogilvy Australia.

This strategic move consolidates Ogilvy’s diverse social capabilities into a single, powerful team, offering clients a comprehensive suite of solutions and meeting increasing demand for social-first creativity and impact.

The combined power of Social@Ogilvy reflects the accelerated growth and increasing importance of social and influence within the Ogilvy Network over the past five years. The new structure harnesses the unique strengths of four distinct capabilities: social brand strategy, influencer marketing, paid social and social commerce, built on the principle of “Connected Social”.

Social@Ogilvy will offer a full spectrum of social media services, connecting culturally driven, social-first organic content and commerce-optimised influencer marketing strategies with paid social and social CRM, integrated with Ogilvy’s end to end marketing capabilities across advertising, public relations and digital experience all powered by WPP Open, WPP’s AI powered operating system.

The team comprises experts in social strategy, social creative, social content, performance marketing, listening and analytics, customer advocacy, and orchestration.

To lead this new era of Social@Ogilvy, Daniel Young has been appointed to the newly created role of Group Managing Director, Consumer PR, Social and Influence.

“The most successful organisations recognise that social media isn’t just for amplifying messages created elsewhere,” said Young. “It’s where brand identity is shaped through ongoing consumer, creator and community dialogue, where discovery naturally occurs, and increasingly, where commerce happens. This reality makes social media not just a channel choice, but the foundation for modern brand marketing and growth strategies,” Young said.

“The expansion of Social@Ogilvy is a significant step forward for our network. It allows us to leverage the collective power of our talent and deliver best-in-class social and influence strategies for our clients. This integrated approach ensures that we are providing the most effective and efficient solutions to meet their audiences where they are. Ogilvy’s social offering is now the broadest in the Australian market, providing clients with unrivalled access to expertise across the entire social-first customer journey,” said Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health.

Social@Ogilvy first launched in Australia in 2013 as part of Ogilvy PR. It has since worked with a range of clients providing market-leading expertise, with capabilities growing as social media’s reach and influence continue. The expansion announced today ensures expertise from across the network is now accessible to clients from a single point.

At a regional level, Social@Ogilvy has also strengthened its engagements with Meta and TikTok, with a number of custom-built and exclusive training and collaborative projects.

“The reinvigoration of Social@Ogilvy with its expanded expertise reinforces Ogilvy Network ANZ’s commitment to innovation and client success. By uniting its social influence and social commerce capabilities, Ogilvy is poised to deliver unparalleled value and help brands thrive in an ever-changing digital media environment,” said Ogilvy Network ANZ CEO Sally Kissane.