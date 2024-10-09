Officeworks Taps A Guinea Pig To Spruik Its Tech Range Via CHEP Network

Officeworks has launched a new national campaign showcasing how its growing technology range is helping Australians make bigger things happen in their everyday lives, with CHEP Network handling the creative.

The campaign, centred on a relatable family moment, features a family coming together to build a custom enclosure for their new guinea pig, all while playfully debating his name. Officeworks’ tech range helps the family turn their idea into reality, resulting in a one-of-a-kind home for their new pet, Bruce.

The integrated campaign highlights how Officeworks continues to evolve with Australians’ needs, providing the technology that powers creativity, productivity and connection in the modern world. It is the latest iteration of the brand’s long-running platform, “Make Bigger Things Happen,” and will run across TV, digital and in-store channels.

Jessica Richmond, general manager customer and anline at Officeworks, said, “For 30 years, Officeworks has been helping Australians turn their ideas into action, and our technology range continues to be a big part of this. We’ve expanded our technology offering to ensure we’re providing the tools Australians need to stay connected and achieve more.”

Tian Murphy, CHEP’s ECD, added, “Australia is a nation full of hands-on doers, and as more people embrace technology in their everyday projects, we wanted to show how Officeworks helps to bring those ideas to life — even if it’s something as simple but special as creating a state-of-the-art home for a guinea pig.”