ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’

Back by popular demand, an internet favourite commercial, viewed by over 20 million worldwide, is returning with an unforgettable sequel.

Kiwi video production company ODV and Australian footwear brand Archies are creating a marketing universe with one compelling character at its centre – celebrity foot masseur Yanderas Janderas (aka the most renowned man in the world of feet).

With multiple sold-out shipments of the product and an audience calling for more Janderas, Archies took the hint and gave the people what they wanted: Part 2 – a Tony Robbins meets Oprah spinoff.

“When people ask for more ads, you know you’ve really hit on something good,” said Archies’ head of marketing, Ruben Thompson.

Brand marketing is becoming more mainstream, with frontrunners like Apple creating 15-minute short films that serve the purpose of product advertising. Archies is joining the ranks with a stellar example of just how enjoyable advertising can be.

“We’re building a character-led marketing universe with Janderas Yanderas at its centre – each new commercial is a Janderas side-quest with a loyal fanbase invested in the adventure,” said ODV co-founder and director of the Archies’ commercials, Matt Dawson.

When the first instalment went viral on TikTok earlier this year, the most-loved comment on the platform compared the ad to the iconic Old Spice commercials.

Part two follows Yanderas Janderas into a world of emotive-fuelled inspirational conferences and adoring fans, while part three involves a book signing event, and perhaps most intriguing of all – an encounter with arch nemesis Hans Sprutzman (coming soon).

Archies has made the genius move to centre their brand around a single charismatic character who will now appear across all their brand videos, creating a familiar thread that ties their brand marketing together.

“Our motivation behind these ads was to connect with a new audience who might not typically pay attention to our ads – and we wanted to start that conversation with humour. It’s certainly had a huge impact getting new eyes on our brand,” said Thompson.

The comments on the ads are pure marketing heaven with a lot of love shown for Anthony Butters, the New-Zealand born lead actor.

The hilarious commercial was written by New Zealand actor and creative, Adrian Hooke, whose intuition for comedy and narrative is second to none.

Dawson describes the concepting phase, “At ODV we know that humour is memorable, so we’re often trying to strike comedic gold in our commercials. The brainstorming phase for this one was the most hilarious experience I’ve been a part of. Sitting down with Adrian and Ruben to collaborate with no creative boundaries allowed these commercials to become what they are – incredible”.

Some might describe the campaign as a feet of brilliance, while others might call it a soleful sensation, either way, there’s no question that ODV and Archies have put their best foot forward with this sequel.

CREDITS:

Production company | ODV

Director | Matthew Dawson

DOP | Isaac Newcombe

Written by | Adrian Hooke

Character created by | Ruben Thompson & Tom Sheldon

Talent | Anthony Butters & Cameron Douglas

Storyboard | Shanna McGeorge

Producer | Freyja Atkinson

Focus Puller | Aidan Burridge

1st AD | Esther Collas

Art Director | Alex Hopkins

Assistant Art Director | Jacqui Cox

Gaffer | Kyle van Tonder

Gaffer Assist | Dylan Strom

Sound | Fraser Satherley

Head of Post Production | Taylor Mansfield

Editor | Heidi Watson

Online Editor | Dragon Chen

Graphics | Matt Wilson

Sound Mix | Charlie Baylis

Hair and Makeup | Laura Stables