Oblong Creative Launched By Creative Leader Justin Ruben

Justin Ruben, who has worked at agencies both in Australia and abroad including BBH NY, Droga NY, Publicis Mojo, and CHEP, has opened creative agency Oblong Creative.

“My inspiration for launching Oblong came from the desire to create an agency where we don’t just think about the work differently, but also the teams we put on projects. Oblong is designed as a flexible model, allowing us to bring in specialist people depending on the project. We believe bringing people in with diverse backgrounds will lead to different shaped ideas and we will always get the best in class talent, both locally and globally. I am also a big believer in creating culturally relevant work that creates impact for clients, and with the rise of AI, it’s important we come up with unexpected ideas that robots can’t,” said Ruben.

Throughout Ruben’s career, he has been instrumental in creating dozens of award-winning campaigns including Bagelgate and Potato Pay for Kraft, putting Lionel Ritchie in a fridge for Tap King, Flipvertising for Samsung, getting Anne Geddes to change her style for Karicare and the iconic Peter’s Drumstick Summer Classic ad.

“I’ve always loved the different shapes and forms that advertising can take and I believe now, it’s more important than ever, in this content-heavy world that we create work that cuts through and taps into culture. Oblong’s model will also allow us to take on projects of any size, depending on their potential and the impact they can have,” added Ruben.

His work includes a rich history of major award wins including D&AD, Cannes, and One Show.

Oblong has already started working on projects and will be announcing further clients and partners in the coming weeks.