NZ Cancer Society Launches Moving ‘1 In 3’ Awareness Campaign

The Cancer Society of New Zealand has launched its Daffodil Day 2024 campaign, centred around the daunting statistic that ‘one in three kiwis will get cancer in their lifetime’.

The campaign is an effort to increase awareness of the staggering amount of New Zealanders that need support, in the lead up to the Cancer Society’s major annual fundraiser ‘Daffodil Day’ this August.

The concept was brought to life in Wānaka by local creative studio The Beards, alongside Australian creative agency Exuberance and creative director Mary-Anne Plummer.

“That one in three could be you, or someone you love. We wanted to emphasise the intimacy of this statistic by utilising the connections of our tight knit town. Local crew, location owners and a cast of volunteers all came together to make it happen,” said The Beards director Tim Pierce.

“I was humbled and inspired by our community as they rallied around the cause to spread the ‘get yourvyellow on’ message and tell their stories.”

Throughout August, Daffodil Day activity will ramp up on the airwaves, in print and online. This will all culminate on Daffodil Day, Friday 30 August, when approximately 8000 yellow volunteers will hit the streets around the motu with donation buckets, daffodil pins and fresh daffodils.

“Daffodil Day is our country’s chance to work together and change the experience of cancer for every New Zealander.” says Cancer Society chief executive Nicola Coom.

“The generous giving of everyday New Zealanders ensures the ‘one in three’ get the vital support they need. It helps us provide safe transport to and from cancer treatment, accommodation for those travelling for treatment, and helps make sure experienced nurses and counsellors are always there for people affected by cancer”.

Phillipa Wilson was one of the three winter lake dippers featured in the commercial, who braved the glacial waters of Lake Hāwea to support the course. “This time forty years ago I actually found a lump in my left breast. I was in Dunedin studying as a student and had to go to Invercargill. I was in hospital for three whole days. I just think how far we have come in forty years. You go, you have a mammogram, you have it dealt with and it’s all organised,” said Wilson.

“The work the Cancer Society does on Daffodil Day is absolutely amazing and I’m so honoured to be part of this campaign”.

The television commercial can be viewed on the Daffodil Day website daffodilday.org.nz, along with a selection of stories from Cancer Society staff, patients, volunteers and researchers sharing their connection to the “one in three” message.

Look out for Daffodil Day street collectors on Friday 30 August and Saturday 31 August throughout New Zealand.