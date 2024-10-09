Nunn Media Sydney & Spin Master Bring Hatchimals Big Egg Activation To Sydney

Sydneysiders were treated to an extraordinary sight this last week as a giant Hatchimals egg made its way through some of the city’s most iconic locations, thanks to an imaginative activation by Nunn Media Sydney and Spin Master. The larger-than-life experience marked the celebration of the launch of the highly anticipated Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch.

Starting on Saturday, September 28, at Circular Quay, crowds flocked to witness the giant egg nestled between the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Overseas Passenger Terminal. From 9am to 5pm, families and children eagerly gathered to witness the magical sounds, mist and lights synonymous with Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch. The pink carpet provided the perfect place to snap selfies with the star of the show. Attendees, including influencers, were also delighted to receive free Hatchimals toys, adding to the excitement.

The activation didn’t stop there. On Sunday, September 29, the egg embarked on a tour across Sydney’s most famous landmarks. Beginning at Manly and travelling over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the giant Hatchimals egg made appearances at Manly, Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Taronga Zoo, and Bondi Beach, where it completed its magical journey.

A Broader Media Campaign to Bring Hatchimals Mystery Hatch to Life

The giant egg activation is part of a broader media campaign designed by Nunn Media Sydney to drive excitement for the Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch launch, released on October 4. The campaign spans TV, Video, Pinterest, TikTok, Meta, and native articles to engage both parents and children across Australia.

Speaking about the success of the activation, Tiffany Vibert, Brand Manager Dolls & Interactive at Spin Master, said, “This activation was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the magic of Hatchimals in a way that truly resonated with families. The combination of live experience and a diverse media campaign ensures we are reaching our audience in a meaningful and impactful way.”

XO Media Group was responsible for the build and management of the big egg, including the egg’s citywide tour. Their attention to detail brought the Hatchimals ‘big egg’ to life, with sound, mist and lighting elements that captivated both children and adults alike.

Hatchimals Alive: The Most Magical Hatch Yet

Released on October 4, Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch is the latest addition to the Hatchimals toy line. With realistic hatch, mist, lights, and over 100 sounds and lifelike reactions, Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch promises to be a holiday-season must-have.