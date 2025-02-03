Nunn Media Appointed By Neilson Financial Services To Drive Multiple Brand Launches

Neilson Financial Services has appointed Nunn Media to manage its media strategy, planning and buying to drive brand growth after a competitive pitch.

A global business with offices in the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and the UK, Neilson Financial Services is expanding its presence in Australia with a new suite of products, including Golden Insurance, Dignity Insurance, and Direct Cover. Nunn Media will oversee media investment for these brands, supporting a series of launches that began in January.

Neilson Financial Services provides innovative insurance solutions and Nunn Media’s expertise in response-driving media will connect Neilson’s offerings with their audiences in Australia.

“We are excited to partner with Nunn Media as we look to grow in the Australian market. Nunn’s deep understanding of our products and their approach to media will play a key role in reaching new customers and reinforcing our commitment to providing accessible, transparent insurance options. We believe Nunn’s approach will ensure our products, from Golden Insurance to Direct Cover, get the attention they deserve,” said David Rees, chief marketing officer at Neilson Financial Services.

“We are really looking forward to working with Neilson Financial Services. Their ambition for ANZ is inspiring, and our team is excited to bring a tailored approach to media to the table, with a focus on both acquisition and brand growth,” said Chris Walton, managing director of Nunn Media.

Neilson Financial Services is the latest new business win for Nunn Media and follows its appointment by SunRice to manage media planning and buying last month. In November last year the agency also acquired digital marketing agency Indago Digital which will integrate its digital media, enterprise SEO, data, web development and analytics services into Nunn’s international digital agency, Alley Group.