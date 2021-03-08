NRMA Insurance Unveil Next Instalment Of ‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ Campaign, Via The Monkeys

To demonstrate that every home is worth protecting, NRMA Insurance has released its latest campaign that sees the return of young boy Sammy as he continues his quest to look out for the homes of Australia’s iconic but vulnerable koalas.

Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive, the campaign centres on Sammy as he discovers a new threat to koala Arlo’s safety. Joining forces with a new ally, Ruby, the kids create signs to mark out a safe sanctuary for the koalas.

Once again enlisting the help of Revolver director Gary Freedman, the campaign film will be supported by out of home advertising, social and online assets.

The Monkeys creative director Barbara Humphries said, “nothing matters more than the feeling of security you get from your home. In our latest campaign we continued the story of Sammy as he tries to help safeguard koala homes that are under threat.

“The campaign is designed to demonstrate our understanding that there is more to a home than it being just the bricks and mortar we live within.”

IAG Chief Marketing Officer, Brent Smart, added, “the Koala work has been incredibly effective for our brand and business. We resisted the temptation for a shiny new creative idea and have doubled down on our commitment to this as a long idea that will keep building our brand.”

The ‘Every Home Is Worth Protecting’ campaign has contributed to NRMA Insurance becoming the third strongest brand in Australia and strongest insurance brand in the world, based on Brand Finance’s reputable Brand Strength Index*.

The campaign also won a Gold Effie last year, and this month has just been awarded a Gold Tangram for Effectiveness.

NRMA Insurance is continuing its partnerships with Conservation Volunteers Australia & Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

